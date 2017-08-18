UB Pravin Rao: All You Need to Know About the Interim Infosys CEO
While Rao was made the interim CEO, Sikka was appointed the executive vice-chairman to ease the transition.
File image of Pravin Rao. (Photo by Hemant Mishra via Getty Images)
New Delhi: Chief Operating Officer at Infosys UB Pravin Rao finds himself at the helm of affairs, at least till the software giant picks a name to replace Vishal Sikka who resigned as the CEO and MD on Friday.
Here’s a look at Pravin Rao’s profile:
— Pravin Rao joined Infosys in 1986 and has held several senior positions, including Head of Infrastructure Management Services, Delivery Head for Europe, and Head of Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Logistics and Life Sciences
— As the Chief Operating Officer, he has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings
— As per his profile on the company website, he oversees key functions of global sales, global delivery, and business enabling functions.
— Pravin Rao is also the chairperson of Infosys BPO.
— He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University
— Rao is a member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Executive Council of Nasscom
