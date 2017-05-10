DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
UDAN: Airfares, Govt Subsidy For Airlines to be Revised Every Three Months
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Airfares as well as the government subsidy for airlines under the regional air connectivity scheme will be revised every three months depending on inflationary trends.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has said caps on air ticket prices and VGF under the scheme would be revised on a quarterly basis.
While airfares would be linked to inflation, VGF would be decided after taking into consideration inflation, cost of aviation turbine fuel and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. UDAN, that seeks to connect un-served and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable, kicked off with the first flight taking off last month from Shimla to the national capital.
"Both airfare and VGF caps will be revised on a quarterly basis.
The clarification has been provided by way of a set ofFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the scheme.
The quarterly revision would "ensure that all the factors that impact the cost of operations of an airline are taken into consideration while determining VGF".
Airline operators who have been granted routes under the scheme need to set aside 50 per cent of the aircraft capacity for discounted fares.
Last month, Air India's subsidiary Alliance Air launched the first RCS flight on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi route.
Five airlines won bids to operate on 128 routes connecting 70 airports, of which 31 are un-served under UDAN. The government is likely to carry out bidding for the second phase of RCS within the next three months.
Recommended For You
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Delhi-Pushkar Road Trip: Desert, Lake & A Land Rover Discovery Sport
- Justin Bieber Arrives In India, Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Receives Him
- Alia Bhatt Keeps It Casual Yet Chic For Justin Bieber's Concert In Mumbai
- May 10, 2015: AB de Villiers Hits 19 Boundaries And 4 Sixes