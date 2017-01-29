UIDAI Warns Against Agencies Printing Plastic Aadhaar Cards

New Delhi: UIDAI on Wednesday cautioned against unscrupulous entities charging anywhere between Rs 50-200 for a plastic Aadhaar card and emphasised that paper printed Aadhaar is "perfectly valid" and there is no concept such as smart or plastic card.

Warning the public not to fall for such ploys, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said Aadhaar letter or its cutaway portion or downloaded version of Aadhaar on ordinary paper is valid for all uses.

The Aadhaar card or the downloaded Aadhaar card printed on ordinary paper is perfectly valid for all uses. If a person has a paper Aadhaar card, there is absolutely no need to get his/her Aadhaar card laminated or obtain a plastic Aadhaar card or so called SMART Aadhaar card by paying money. There is no concept such as smart or plastic Aadhaar card, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of UIDAI, said in a statement.

Advising users to protect their privacy, Pandey asked public not to share their Aadhaar number or personal details with unauthorised agencies for getting it laminated, or printed on plastic card.

"UIDAI has cautioned unauthorised agencies not to collect Aadhaar information from general public for printing of Aadhaar card as collecting such information or unauthorised printing of Aadhaar card or aiding such persons in any manner amounts to a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment under Indian Penal Code and, also, Chapter VI of The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016," the statement added.

The print out of the downloaded Aadhaar card, even in black and white form, is as valid as the original Aadhaar card sent by UIDAI, it said adding that there is absolutely no need to print it on plastic card or get it laminated.