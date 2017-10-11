GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Understand Your Liability as a Loan Guarantor

Becoming a loan guarantor is different from just signing as a witness. It puts you directly under the liability to repay the loan in case of default by the primary borrower.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 11, 2017, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Understand Your Liability as a Loan Guarantor
If you are a bank loan guarantor to a friend or family member, then in the event when you want to take a loan for yourself, your bank will consider that bank loan too while calculating your borrowing capacity.
Being a loan guarantor of a personal loan taken by your friend or family member, puts you directly under the liability to repay the loan in case of default by the primary borrower. Becoming a loan guarantor is different from just signing as a witness. It entails a huge responsibility to payback the debt.

Many a times, out of courtesy or friendship, individuals become loan guarantors. However, in the event of bankruptcy or default by the person who took the loan, it is often the loan guarantor who is caught unaware.

As mentioned by RBI, according to Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, "the liability of the surety is co-extensive with that of the principal debtor unless it is otherwise provided by the contract. Therefore, when a default is made in making repayment by the principal debtor, the banker will be able to proceed against the guarantor/surety even without exhausting the remedies against the principal debtor. As such, where a banker has made a claim on the guarantor on account of the default made by the principal debtor, the liability of the guarantor is immediate. In case the said guarantor refuses to comply with the demand made by the creditor/banker, despite having sufficient means to make payment of the dues, such guarantor would also be treated as a willful defaulter."

Which means that the onus of paying the loan amount back to the bank lies on the shoulders of the loan guarantor too as much as it lies with the principal borrower.
If the principal borrower defaults on the loan then it affects your credit score too as a guarantor.

Additionally, if you are a bank loan guarantor to a friend or family member, then in the event when you want to take a loan for yourself, your bank will consider that bank loan too while calculating your borrowing capacity.

Thereby, if you are planning to take a loan for yourself in the near future, then you must stay clear from becoming a loan guarantor for someone else.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,833.99 -90.42 ( -0.28%)

Nifty 50

9,984.80 -32.15 ( -0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 840.15 -3.05 -0.36
Maruti Suzuki 7,825.15 -68.55 -0.87
Coal India 282.95 -2.70 -0.95
HPCL 455.00 +18.45 +4.23
Dewan Housing 526.15 -25.40 -4.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Cochin Shipyard 562.75 -9.65 -1.69
Adani Ports 397.05 +0.60 +0.15
Avenue Supermar 1,214.60 +28.70 +2.42
PI Industries 744.35 -2.35 -0.31
Larsen 1,133.30 -9.50 -0.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 403.55 +18.95 +4.93
HPCL 455.00 +18.45 +4.23
Bharti Infratel 410.50 +10.65 +2.66
IOC 418.10 +7.25 +1.76
TCS 2,500.35 +41.10 +1.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 403.40 +19.35 +5.04
TCS 2,500.50 +40.95 +1.66
Wipro 290.65 +4.10 +1.43
M&M 1,319.70 +16.90 +1.30
HUL 1,212.00 +3.85 +0.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
YES BANK 363.00 -9.90 -2.65
Vedanta 313.40 -7.60 -2.37
SBI 251.75 -5.20 -2.02
Tata Motors 415.50 -8.10 -1.91
Indiabulls Hsg 1,260.40 -21.50 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
BHEL 84.80 -1.85 -2.14
Tata Motors 415.25 -8.55 -2.02
SBI 251.60 -5.05 -1.97
Dr Reddys Labs 2,374.90 -35.35 -1.47
Lupin 1,045.50 -15.10 -1.42
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES