Union Budget 2017: Allocation to Different Sectors
Representative image
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the Union Budget for 2017-18 will push growth, promote digital economy and bring transparency in political funding.
The sectors to which funds are allocated in today's budget are mentioned below.
Total expenditure of Budget 2017-18 estimated at Rs 21.47 lakh crore.
MNREGA: 48,000 crore
PM Awas Yojna (rural): Rs 23,000 crore
Agricultural credit: Rs 10 lakh crore
Irrigiation fund corpus: Rs 5,000 crore
NABARD Dairy fund corpus Rs 8000 crore, initial amount at Rs 2000 crore
National rural livlihood mission: 4,500 crore
Panchayati Raj Allocation: 1,87,223 crore
Industrial Skill Training: Rs 2,200 cr for
Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness: 4000 crore (Sankalp)
Women and children welfare across ministries: 1,84,632 crore
Schedule caste welfare allocation 52,393 crore
Schedule Tribe: to 31,920 crore
Safety fund (railway) 1 lakh crore
Capital and development expenditure on railways: 1,31,000 crore
National Highway allocation: 64,000 crore
Rail, road, shipping allocation 2,41,387 crore
total infra allocation 39,6135 crore
Pradhan Mantri Mudra yojana 2.44 lakh crore
Bank capitalization, bank stocks up: Rs 10,000 crore
Defence exp (exclusing pensions) Rs 2,74 lakh crore
