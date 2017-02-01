Union Budget 2017: Allocation to Different Sectors

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the Union Budget for 2017-18 will push growth, promote digital economy and bring transparency in political funding.

The sectors to which funds are allocated in today's budget are mentioned below.

Total expenditure of Budget 2017-18 estimated at Rs 21.47 lakh crore.

MNREGA: 48,000 crore

PM Awas Yojna (rural): Rs 23,000 crore

Agricultural credit: Rs 10 lakh crore

Irrigiation fund corpus: Rs 5,000 crore

NABARD Dairy fund corpus Rs 8000 crore, initial amount at Rs 2000 crore

National rural livlihood mission: 4,500 crore

Panchayati Raj Allocation: 1,87,223 crore

Industrial Skill Training: Rs 2,200 cr for

Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness: 4000 crore (Sankalp)

Women and children welfare across ministries: 1,84,632 crore

Schedule caste welfare allocation 52,393 crore

Schedule Tribe: to 31,920 crore

Safety fund (railway) 1 lakh crore

Capital and development expenditure on railways: 1,31,000 crore

National Highway allocation: 64,000 crore

Rail, road, shipping allocation 2,41,387 crore

total infra allocation 39,6135 crore

Pradhan Mantri Mudra yojana 2.44 lakh crore

Bank capitalization, bank stocks up: Rs 10,000 crore

Defence exp (exclusing pensions) Rs 2,74 lakh crore