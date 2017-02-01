»
1-min read

Union Budget 2017: Here is What it Did

News18.com

First published: February 1, 2017, 4:55 PM IST | Updated: 30 mins ago
Union Budget 2017

The Union budget presented on Wednesday made a lot of things the demand to get noticed. Here are a few infographics created by News18 creative detailing them.

The Farmers Budget_A

(The budget has introduced several schemes for farmers battling agrarian distress)

THE Villager’s BUDGET_A

(Total allocation for rural, agriculture and allied sectors for 2017-18 is a record Rs 1,87,223 cr, up 24 percent from last year)

THE Villager’s BUDGET_B

(The budget has focused on building infrastructure in rural areas)

THE YOUTH BUDGET_A

(Realising that a large of India is young, the budget has tried to address issues that effect them)

THE YOUTH BUDGET_B

(The budget has focused on programmes that will increase their skills and make them more employable)

Budget the changed India (5)

(In budgets that changed India, this is the Boom Boom Budget)

