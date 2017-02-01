Union Budget 2017: Nothing To Get Excited About, Says Shashi Tharoor

Reacting to Union Budget 2017 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress MP and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor told News18.com that he did not find anything extraordinary in the budget to get excited about and the agricultural policies were just a continuation of the UPA schemes. Expressing disappointment , he said that no measure has been announced to battle the grave issue of black money demonetisation.

Commenting on the dream of moving towards a digitised economy and society, he said that unless serious measures are taken to roll out a credible optical fibre network, and improvised broadband, it will be extremely "difficult" to provide people with enough connectivity to go digital.