Union Budget 2017: Rahul Bajaj Reacts To Union Budget 2017

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the Union Budget for 2017-18 will push growth, promote digital economy and bring transparency in political funding.

And while the government has barred cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh and slashed Income Tax rates, it is also moving to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while FDI is on its way to big makeover.

And soon after the budget was presented, Rahul Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Auto Ltd, shared with News18.com his views on why the government will contain its fiscal deficit at 3.2 percent during fiscal year 2018 on Budget 2017 and acknowledged Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for helping sectors like agriculture, MSMEs and startups especially, also shedding light on how it could aid GDP growth and employment opportunities.