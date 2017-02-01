»
1-min read

Union Budget 2017: Rahul Bhasin On Allocation Of Capital

News18.com

First published: February 1, 2017, 10:27 PM IST | Updated: 26 mins ago
Rahul Bhasin, Managing Partner, Baring Private Equity Partners, Pvt Ltd.

Rahul Bhasin, Managing Partner, Baring Private Equity Partners, Pvt Ltd. shared his views on Budget 2017 with News18.com saying that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's decision to prioritise allocation of capital in Budget 2017 is commendable and lauded him for talking about linking outlays with outcomes.

