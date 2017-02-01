Union Budget 2017: The 5 Big Takeaways
Union Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley/File photo
Political Financing
• Limit that political parties can receive in cash reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000
• India bans general cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh
• Amendment to RBI Act to enable issuance of ‘electoral bonds’
Taxation
• Tax liability for individuals earning between Rs 2.5-5 lakh reduced to 5% from 10%
• Zero tax liability for people earning upto Rs 3 lakh per annum
• Surcharge of 10% for individuals earning between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore
• Companies with annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh get a 5% reduction in Corporate tax
• Foreign investors exempted from paying tax on offshore funds with Indian assets
Investment
• India abolishes the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), the body which approves all inbound FDI investment proposals.
Fintech
• Payment regulatory board to be created at the RBI
Macroeconomy
• Government sticks to fiscal consolidation path, fiscal deficit marginally up to 3.2% of GDP in FY 2017-18, 3% in FY 2018-19
• Total expenditure of government in FY 2017-18 pegged at 21.47 lakh crore
