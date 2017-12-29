GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Union Budget 2018: Allocation for SCs and STs Likely to Almost Double

As per census 2011, SC (16.6%) and ST (8.6%) have a share of more than 25 percent of the country’s population which means if the Watal formula is applied, an eighth of the total funds under central-sector and centrally sponsored schemes must be used for the welfare of SC/ST communities.

Rounak Kumar Gunjan | News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2017, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Union Budget 2018: Allocation for SCs and STs Likely to Almost Double
File photo of Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: In the last full-fledged budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government before the general elections in 2019, a major boost the scheduled castes and tribes is on the cards, with budgetary allocations likely to be increased northwards of 40%.

The government’s pro-poor strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha election is set to find a place in the budget briefcase.

Former finance secretary Ratan P Watal appointed as the Principle Adviser for social sector in Niti Aayog has recommended that, of the Centre’s scheme funds, SC/ST well-being be allocated not less than what corresponds to half their numerical strength to the country’s total population.

The Watal Committee was asked to come up with a new formula in this regard.

As per census 2011, SC (16.6%) and ST (8.6%) have a share of more than 25 percent of the country’s population which means if the Watal formula is applied, an eighth of the total funds under central-sector and centrally sponsored schemes must be used for the welfare of SC/ST communities.

Officials in the ministry of social justice and empowerment said Watal panel’s report, which has recently been submitted to the Finance Ministry, is likely to be implemented from the next budget.

The finance ministry has told all ministries and departments that this will form the basis for enhancing allocations in the Financial Year 2019 budget that will likely be presented early February.

Allocation in most cases has been substantially raised, in line with the Niti Aayog formula.

If the new formula gets implemented, food and public distribution for SCs and STs could be 8.30% and 4.30%, respectively, as against 0 and 1.4% earmarked earlier.

Similarly, the textile ministry headed by Smriti Irani will see a substantial increase to 16.60% and 8.60% for SCs and STs from 5% and 1.20%, respectively.

Also, in the health and family welfare, this has been revised to 16.60% and 8.60% for SCs and STs against 15.20% and 8.20%, respectively. In higher education, this will rise to 16.60% and 8.60% as against 15% and 7.50% earlier.

The total allocation for scheduled castes in the current fiscal is pegged at Rs 52,400 crore, up sharply from Rs 30,600 crore in FY16.

Also, the Union Budget for 2018-19 is likely to emphasize quickening the market intervention scheme to give states more freedom to stabilise prices of agricultural commodities at the time of slump.

Besides, the Budget may focus on market linkages for farm products and strengthen the livelihood mission to address rural distress.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 499.65 -11.55 -2.26
BPCL 517.70 -8.50 -1.62
HPCL 418.60 -4.05 -0.96
IOC 388.55 -3.45 -0.88
Vedanta 329.90 -2.80 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php