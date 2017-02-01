Union Budget: Gokul Chaudhri Calls It A Kick Off Budget For Digital Economy

Aiming to provide a huge boost to the country’s digital payment revolution, Union Budget 2017 presented by Hon'ble Finance Minister on Wednesday included measures like exemption of import duty on all types of PoS devices, additional 10 to 20 lakh POS terminals, no service charges on IRCTC bookings strengthens the way ahead for digital transactions and was welcomed as progressive and forward looking with a clear focus on Digital India and Skilling.

Gokul Chaudhry, Partner, BMR Advisors, talks about equalisation levy on the digital industry, lauding the attempt to move towards a cashless economy which encourages digital space. Explaining how the small traders could benefit from the move of reducing presumptive taxeation for digital medium. he sheds light on how the fiscal framework will push the country towards a digital economy.