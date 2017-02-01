Union Budget: Vijay Thadani On How It Will Impact The Education Sector
Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and MD, NIIT Ltd.
Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and MD, NIIT Ltd., talks to News18.com about the announcements made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the education sector as a part of Union Budget 2017. Welcoming the announcements, he said it was time that attention shifted to quality of education which he believes is the need of the hour. Lauding the move to promote technology and the use of innovation at the secondary school level, he believed the steps to be beneficial for the education sector.
