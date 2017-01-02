»
US Dollar Ends Sharply Higher Against Rupee

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 2, 2017, 6:28 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
Mumbai: The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at 68.22/23 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 83.91/93 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market on Monday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit)
Unit                                Interbank                RBI Reference
US Dollar                    68.22/23              US Dollar Rs 68.0225
Pound Sterling        83.91/93               Euro Rs 71.5121
Euro                               71.50/52
Japanese Yen(100) 58.11/13

