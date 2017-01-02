US Dollar Ends Sharply Higher Against Rupee
Mumbai: The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at 68.22/23 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 83.91/93 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market on Monday.
Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:
(In Rs Per Unit)
Unit Interbank RBI Reference
US Dollar 68.22/23 US Dollar Rs 68.0225
Pound Sterling 83.91/93 Euro Rs 71.5121
Euro 71.50/52
Japanese Yen(100) 58.11/13
