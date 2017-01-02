US Dollar Ends Sharply Higher Against Rupee

Mumbai: The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at 68.22/23 per dollar and the pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 83.91/93 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market on Monday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit)

Unit Interbank RBI Reference

US Dollar 68.22/23 US Dollar Rs 68.0225

Pound Sterling 83.91/93 Euro Rs 71.5121

Euro 71.50/52

Japanese Yen(100) 58.11/13