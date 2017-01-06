US Dollar Ends Stable Against Rupee at 67.96/97
Mumbai: The US dollar ended stable against the rupee at 67.96/97 per dollar and the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 84.01/03 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market in Mumbai on Friday.
Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:
(In Rs Per Unit)
Unit Interbank RBI Reference
US Dollar 67.96/97 US Dollar Rs 67.9522
Pound Sterling 84.01/03 Euro Rs 71.8662
Euro 71.97/99
Japanese Yen(100) 58.63/65
