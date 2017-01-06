US Dollar Ends Stable Against Rupee at 67.96/97

Mumbai: The US dollar ended stable against the rupee at 67.96/97 per dollar and the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 84.01/03 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market in Mumbai on Friday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit)

Unit Interbank RBI Reference

US Dollar 67.96/97 US Dollar Rs 67.9522

Pound Sterling 84.01/03 Euro Rs 71.8662

Euro 71.97/99

Japanese Yen(100) 58.63/65