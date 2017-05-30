DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
USL to Start Selling Properties Previously Owned by Mallya
File photo of Vijay Mallya, Image: Reuters
New Delhi: United Spirits Ltd (USL) plans to sell 13 properties, earlier owned by its former Chairman and promoter Vijay Mallya, who has failed to buy back within an agreed deadline.
In February 2016, when Mallya resigned as chairman of USL following a $75-million sweetheart deal with the company's new owner Diageo, the embattled liquor baron had also entered into a pact that allowed him or a party nominated by him to acquire up to 13 domestic properties from USL within a limited timeframe.
"The period of this option has expired with Mallya (or his nominee) not purchasing any of the non-core properties.
The properties were historically used or occupied by Mallya.
USL said it received call notices from a party nominated by Mallya indicating its intention to purchase four non-core properties from the company but the said call notices have since expired due to inaction by the party nominated by Mallya.
The company secured independent valuation for these properties and had shared the same with Mallya, it added.
Under the 2016 agreement, if Mallya or his nominee chose to acquire any or all of these 13 properties, the prices would have been based on an independent valuer's assessment fair market value, with a 10 percent discount for three properties in Mumbai, Goa and New Delhi.
Mallya, the 61-year-old chief of erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines, which owes over Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks, is currently wanted in India.
The Supreme Court has held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $ 40 million to his children in violation of the court's order. He has been living in Britain since March last year.
Recommended For You
- This Old Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Kangana-Ketan Battle: Another Filmmaker Accuses The Latter Of Hijacking His Film
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Modi In Berlin