Vishal Sikka Not CEO Material, Narayana Murthy to Aides in Email

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy in an email claimed that he had been told by independent directors that Vishal Sikka was more suited as a Chief Technology Officer than as Chief Executive Officer.Mint reported the existence of the email dated August 9 and confirmed its authenticity through a company executive and board member, although it couldn’t confirm the claims in the email.Murthy wrote“All that I hear from at least three independent directors, including Mr Ravi Venkatesan (co-chairman), are complaints about Dr Sikka. They have told me umpteen times that Dr Sikka is not a CEO material but CTO material. This is the view of at least three members of the board, and not my view since I have not seen him operate from the vantage point of an Infosys board member.”Further“I have nothing against Dr Vishal Sikka. I enjoy spending time with him. I have never commented about his strategy or its execution,” Murthy wrote in the email. “My problem is with governance at Infosys. I believe that the fault lies with the current board. If the board had not embraced inaction and had ensured proper governance then they could have created checks and balances required in any well-run company. That, alas, does not exist today.”Sikka on Friday stepped down as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tech giant Infosys. Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao has been given the interim charge, while Sikka has been made the Executive Vice-Chairman.In his resignation letter, Sikka cited “continuous distractions and disruptions", as the reason for his resignation.