GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Vistara Offers Low Fares Starting at Rs 1,149

The sale of tickets under the 48-hour festival offer commences from mid-night on Tuesday and the travel period will be from October 26 to March 24 next year.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vistara Offers Low Fares Starting at Rs 1,149
Delhi-based Vistara currently operates about 100 daily flights to 21 destinations. (Picture: Vistara twitter/@airvistara)
Mumbai: Full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced festival sale, offering customers one-way fares starting at Rs 1,149 for an economy class travel and Rs 2,099 for the premium economy segment for a limited period.

The sale of tickets under the 48-hour festival offer commences from mid-night on Tuesday and the travel period will be from October 26 to March 24 next year, Vistara said in a release.

Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar as well as metros New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among others, are the cities from where the low fare flights have been offered to customers.

"Through this 'Festival of Lights' sale, our customers have one final opportunity this year to book their travel for the festive and holiday season at amazing fares," said Vistara Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor.

The lowest fare under this sale drive is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, the airline said, adding seats on offer are limited and available on first-come-first-serve basis.

The Delhi-based carrier currently operates about 100 daily flights to 21 destinations. It has a fleet of 16 Airbus A320 aircraft in three class configurations -- business, premium economy and economy.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,924.41 +77.52 ( +0.24%)

Nifty 50

10,016.95 +28.20 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 843.20 +12.55 +1.51
ICICI Bank 269.80 -1.95 -0.72
Avenue Supermar 1,184.65 +67.90 +6.08
Cochin Shipyard 572.25 +56.15 +10.88
HDFC 1,744.75 -4.95 -0.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Strides Shasun 884.50 +36.00 +4.24
Delta Corp 232.70 +13.50 +6.16
Avenue Supermar 1,185.90 +67.90 +6.07
GNFC 415.45 +26.05 +6.69
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 819.60 +26.75 +3.37
Lupin 1,062.00 +22.05 +2.12
Power Grid Corp 204.75 +3.80 +1.89
Axis Bank 514.55 +8.60 +1.70
Coal India 285.65 +4.30 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 1,060.50 +20.70 +1.99
Axis Bank 513.95 +8.80 +1.74
Reliance 843.40 +12.65 +1.52
Coal India 285.50 +4.05 +1.44
Infosys 935.60 +11.95 +1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 31,545.15 -329.00 -1.03
Ambuja Cements 277.65 -2.60 -0.93
Vedanta 321.00 -3.00 -0.93
Tata Steel 690.80 -6.45 -0.93
HUL 1,209.20 -11.05 -0.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,210.00 -10.15 -0.83
ICICI Bank 269.25 -2.60 -0.96
Tata Steel 690.65 -6.50 -0.93
ITC 265.80 -2.20 -0.82
Sun Pharma 527.30 -2.65 -0.50
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Delhi Metro Price Hike: All You Need To Know

Delhi Metro Price Hike: All You Need To Know

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES