Vistara Offers Low Fares Starting at Rs 1,149
The sale of tickets under the 48-hour festival offer commences from mid-night on Tuesday and the travel period will be from October 26 to March 24 next year.
Delhi-based Vistara currently operates about 100 daily flights to 21 destinations. (Picture: Vistara twitter/@airvistara)
Mumbai: Full-service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced festival sale, offering customers one-way fares starting at Rs 1,149 for an economy class travel and Rs 2,099 for the premium economy segment for a limited period.
The sale of tickets under the 48-hour festival offer commences from mid-night on Tuesday and the travel period will be from October 26 to March 24 next year, Vistara said in a release.
Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar as well as metros New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among others, are the cities from where the low fare flights have been offered to customers.
"Through this 'Festival of Lights' sale, our customers have one final opportunity this year to book their travel for the festive and holiday season at amazing fares," said Vistara Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor.
The lowest fare under this sale drive is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, the airline said, adding seats on offer are limited and available on first-come-first-serve basis.
The Delhi-based carrier currently operates about 100 daily flights to 21 destinations. It has a fleet of 16 Airbus A320 aircraft in three class configurations -- business, premium economy and economy.
