Vivek Gupta On How Budget 2017 Deals With The Impact Of Demonetisation

First published: February 1, 2017, 9:17 PM IST | Updated: 21 mins ago
Vivek Gupta, Partner, BMR Advisors

Giving a thumbs up to the track taken by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in an economy which has been marred by demonetisation, Vivek Gupta, Partner, BMR Advisors, hopes public spending to push up aggregate demand and ancillary private investment in the economy and is of the opinion that the largesse is investment focused and not tax focused.

