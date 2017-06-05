We Are More Than Ready For July 1 Rollout of GST: Arun Jaitley

Allaying all fears around GST rollout, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says the IT infrastructure is ready and the government is more than prepared for July 1 launch. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, he says GST Council is India's first federal institution and hopes that tax base would expand under the new system. Edited excerpts:

Shereen Bhan (SB): The 15th meeting of the GST Council has concluded. Do multiple rate slabs make GST a complex system?

Arun Jaitley (AJ): It's not a complex system. You have a whole new set of products being taxed in different ways. Now, if you had one single rate, let us say the single rate had come to 14-15%, then tobacco and atta (flour) would have the same tax rate of 15%. It would be disastrous if we did that... So we have taken all the food products, which the common man uses, put them in the zero or nil category. Similarly, in areas like clothing and footwear, which are again, essential, we have seen the existing rate and allowed the equivalence principal to prevail. But for the more vulnerable sections, a footwear below Rs 500 and an apparel below Rs 1000, we have given a conditional rate. And the others have been pitted into one bracket, instead of making multiple brackets which existed earlier. So while we tried to reform a little, we have made sure that some social and economic realities of India were kept in mind.

SB: There have been a lot of suggestions from industries like marble, granite, jewelry, etc. While all industries have welcomed GST, is there a room for changes?

AJ: I will tell you. All the taxes on marble and granite, the existing rate with cascading effect is 31.6%. Now we have brought it down to 28%. What's the rationale of bringing it down further? If you bring this down further, some other commodity will have to compensate… and who are the people who normally use marble or granite? Not very vulnerable people. Now look at the other illustration of footwear. For footwear... different categories were taxed at 23.1% and 29%. We have brought them down to 18%... For entertainment tax, which is levied by states, weighted average is 29.1% today. We have made it 28%... the states can still promote their regional language by refunding the SGST.

SB: So Kamal Haasan does not have a legitimate reason to make representation?

AJ: See, the taxation policy has to be decided on the tax revenue, existing tax rate, etc. Look at the hotel industry, for example. All hotels charging less than Rs 1,000 per room per night have been exempted. After that, charges are 12%, 18% and 28%. If we have made an arithmetical error anywhere, the GST Council will look into it because it's an accountable and responsible body. We will definitely look at each and every representation. But merely using the media for propaganda and saying that this method will pressurise us is not good for anybody.

SB: Has there been any representation that you think has a genuine concern?

AJ: It's not fair for me to comment. A lot of representations have come. The Officers' Committee will go through each and every representation, make its recommendations and then the Council will decide.

SB: What can we expect from the next meeting on June 11?

AJ: The meeting has been scheduled for matters that are undecided. The Officers' Committee report on representations will be considered for review. If we have made a mistake, even if it's an arithmetic one, it's open to change. We will, however, follow the equivalence principle and I think that's the correct principle to follow.

SB: There are state finance ministers who believe the government isn't ready for a GST rollout on July 1. Why do you think ministers have doubts?

AJ: I think all procedural matters have been decided. Registrations are taking place at an astounding pace and the I-T department's report establishes that we are more than ready. I see no reason why we shouldn’t achieve our target of July 1.

SB: One of your own ministers said that GST is the most anti-national thing to have happened in India. What is your take on such concerns?

AJ: The present structure of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) was decided by the UPA when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. I have personally reviewed the entire structure. GSTN is going to match various vouchers of hundreds of crores every month and therefore there has to be an extremely efficient IT network. Now, will a government body be able to hire the best experts at the market-level salaries? No, it can't. So the structure which was conceived was that between the central and the state governments, we will own 49% of equity. The other 51% will belong to some very responsible bodies like LIC housing, National Stock Exchange, HDFC Bank and so on. So it technically gave flexibility to the GSTN to hire the best IT experts. But the government will appoint a CEO. I have also said that CAG will audit the Council. So, basically we have kept it as flexible as possible.

SB: How has GST Council fared?

AJ: I must say that GST Council is India's first federal institution, and therefore it is a responsibility on all of us to avoid voting and try and reach a consensus. That's how federalism works and I must say that the quality of discussions in the Council has been extremely good. Finance ministers of different states have met over the last six months to finalise every issue. I think the Council has done remarkably well.

SB: How will the Council play its role after July 1?

AJ: We will need an initial group of officers to help the Council in the initial days. There could be some initial problems. The sooner we get done with these small problems, the better it will be for us. Challenges that grow with time can be dealt with accordingly.

SB: Since you are going to get feedback from the ground, can we expect the Council to meet if there are issues with certain sectors or industries?

AJ: I can't predict what will happen and when it will happen. The Council will see to it that every problem is dealt with in the best possible manner.

SB: What do you think will be the immediate impact of the GST?

AJ: I don't think there is going to be any adverse impact on growth. Disruption will be there because you are switching over from one system to another. But then those initial glitches will be sorted in a matter of time. I am expecting the tax base to expand. I see no reason why it will have any adverse impact, as far as growth is concerned.

SB: Telecom sector has sought government intervention saying that they have debt of over Rs 8 lakh crore. What can be expected realistically?

AJ: I think it is a sector which is overseen by a minister, a sector which has a regulator and it is their responsibility to ensure that there is fair competition, ensuring not just consumer benefits but also that survival of the competitors. We need multiple players in the telecom sector and we don't need a situation where the balance sheets have an adverse impact on the banking system. And I am sure both the ministry and the regulator are aware of their responsibility.

SB: Maharashtra chief minister has announced that he is going to come up with the biggest farm loan ever, and has also set up a panel on it. How concerned are you about that?

AJ: Any state which thinks it has the resources and the space can go ahead with it. Centre can't say which state will be benefitted and which won't be. Every penny under the 14th Finance Commission is allocated between the states and the Centre. The states will have to find a way.

SB: We have seen UP announcing farm loan waiver. But the position of state finances is not good.

AJ: Chief Ministers being concerned about farmers is a good thing. The best way to help those in distress financially is for the state to decide. I can't comment on it.

SB: There are talks of disinvestment in Air India. Civil aviation minister has told us that taxpayers' money will not be used in this. How soon can one expect for the airline to be bailed out?

AJ: Aviation is turning into a good business in our country. Our airports are better than most countries, we have better connectivity. I do see a great future for the aviation sector. We have around 500-600 aircraft. China has 5000. We will definitely have a big number of aircraft flying in 10 years. So, in addition to the existing players, if private players also participate in Air India's proposed privatization, I think it will add to the competition in terms of quality and the speed of growth of the sector too.

SB: Do you believe that you will be able to find a buyer without being able to write off a significant portion of the debt, as recommended by NITI Aayog?

AJ: The debt itself will have multiple components, including movable and immovable properties. Let’s see what the civil aviation ministry decides. Then the government will take a collective decision.