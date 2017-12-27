We Need to Simply Our Businesses, Says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Ltd chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday asked employees of the group to focus on simplification, synergy and scale in order to take advantage of global expansion.N Chandrasekaran, who assumed chairmanship of the $100 billion Tata group in February after Cyrus Mistry was ousted by the board in October 2016, said he was more than ever convinced about the potential of Tata businesses.After taking charge, Chandrasekaran has been focusing on reducing cross-holdings among group companies and exiting from businesses that are not significant. Entities serving the same function are to be merged to create a cluster of companies around infrastructure, defence, consumer goods, finance and travel.In his year-end address to over 695,000 Tata employees, Chandrasekaran reiterated the group’s “One Tata” approach. He emphasised that the global economy is set to grow at 4% year-on-year in 2018 — the fastest pace since 2011. This coming phase will rotate increasingly towards developing markets especially India, he said.“The House of Tata remains a cornerstone of India’s growth story and will continue to play an influential role on the global stage. With our diversified global footprint and our presence in the lives of almost a billion consumers, we are uniquely positioned. In order to achieve peak performance, we must focus on three things—simplification, synergy and scale,” he said.Emphasising this approach, Chandrasekaran said, “To thrive in a world of rapid change, we need to reduce complexity across businesses and simplify. This will help us respond and react faster.”“It will also bring agility and spur faster decision-making across the group. We must make our management and organization structures simpler and impactful,” he added.His message was that the group is privileged to have a large and unique ecosystem to leverage ideas, knowledge, expertise and scale as well as work together to create disruptions. “To grow and innovate consistently, we must anticipate synchronicity. Unlocking the hidden productivity of the Tata ecosystem can catapult us to a new level of sustainability and performance.”With digital revolution putting technology at the heart of all industry to deliver real-time value to an interconnected network of users, Chandrasekaran said, “At the house of Tata, we can distinguish ourselves in this networked world: first by being bold, enthusiastic and early adopters; and second by cultivating an obsessive focus on customer experience”.Reiterating that the Tata group has a presence in many sectors which have the potential to scale and significant opportunity to grow, Chandrasekaran added, “We need to scale through growth, consolidation and collaboration.”