What the Rs 13,000-Crore Infosys Share Repurchase is All About

The Infosys Board has approved a share repurchase a day after Vishal Sikka tendered his resignation as CEO and MD, plunging the company into more turmoil amid a feud between the management and founders.Here’s a look at what the Infosys share buyback means:A share repurchase or buyback is when a company decides to buy its own shares from investors who are willing to sell. Infosys will buy back the share at a purchase price of Rs 1,150 a piece, which is 25% higher than the stock's closing price on Friday. Hence, people who hold Infosys shares may be tempted to cash out.The company plans to buy 11.3 crore shares, or 4.92% of its equity capital and will spend Rs 13,000 crore on the plan. That's a cool $2 billion that Infosys is spending to boost its own stock.In April, Infosys had announced that it would pay Rs 13,000 crore to investors via dividends or a share buyback. There was massive investor pressure on the company to spend its $6 billion cash pile, especially after other tech companies like TCS and Cognizant increased shareholder value via massive payouts.Further, Friday’s developments would not have gone down well with the markets.Investors on a conference call after Sikka's shock exit raised questions about the company's corporate governance standards and asked if there was any assurance that a future CEO would not face the same problems. In such a scenario, Infosys stock will probably underperform the benchmark stock indices.Not too well. It has declined around 15% in value, leading to shareholder discontent. After Friday’s events, analysts have started putting a sell rating on the stock.