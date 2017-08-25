When an Aadhar Question Was Asked in an Infosys Conference Call With Nilekani

Almost 600 shareholders had quizzed Nandan Nilekani for an hour about Infosys. But the closing question on the conference call was about an entirely different issue: Aadhar. As the first chairman of the Unique ID Authority of India and one of the most prominent Aadhar ‘evangelists’ Nandan answered the question with aplomb.“I am confident Aadhar will come out with flying colours in the smaller constitutional bench hearing the case,” Nandan said on the call. “The Supreme Court verdict on Right to Privacy is a superb decision and the court has said that it is a fundamental, but not an absolute right,” the co-founder of Infosys, who was appointed as Chairman of the Board last night 8 years after he left the company, said.Nandan Nilekani was the CEO of Infosys from 2002 to 2007 and he left two years later to head the UIDAI, where he established the technological norms and standards for the largest biometric database in the world. By any yardstick, Nilekani has had a successful track record in the corporate world and in government, and his return today was greeted with much enthusiasm by the investors on the call.Although a 9-judge bench of the apex court has ruled in favour of making privacy a fundamental right, a smaller bench is hearing the Constitutional validity of the Aadhar Act. The hearings are still going on.