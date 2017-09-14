Wholesale Price Inflation Hits Four-Month High in August
Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier.
A vendor works at his stall as he waits for customers at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed.
The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.
Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.
Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|495.35
|-4.85
|-0.97
|Divis Labs
|861.25
|+33.00
|+3.98
|BHEL
|142.30
|+9.95
|+7.52
|HDFC
|1,769.35
|-8.75
|-0.49
|Axis Bank
|516.15
|+16.85
|+3.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Welspun Enter
|140.70
|+1.35
|+0.97
|BHEL
|142.55
|+10.00
|+7.54
|Piramal Enter
|2,883.55
|+127.70
|+4.63
|Aditya Birla
|206.30
|+9.80
|+4.99
|Divis Labs
|862.25
|+33.10
|+3.99
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|516.50
|+17.20
|+3.44
|Sun Pharma
|516.50
|+13.15
|+2.61
|Tata Motors (D)
|224.75
|+4.65
|+2.11
|Cipla
|563.60
|+9.20
|+1.66
|IOC
|421.65
|+5.70
|+1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BHEL
|142.50
|+9.95
|+7.51
|Axis Bank
|516.00
|+17.20
|+3.45
|Sun Pharma
|516.40
|+13.45
|+2.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|224.65
|+4.00
|+1.81
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,248.00
|+37.90
|+1.71
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|283.20
|-12.70
|-4.29
|BPCL
|496.40
|-3.80
|-0.76
|Eicher Motors
|31,868.05
|-358.35
|-1.11
|GAIL
|403.50
|-4.50
|-1.10
|Zee Entertain
|527.30
|-5.40
|-1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|283.35
|-12.70
|-4.29
|M&M
|1,294.80
|-9.55
|-0.73
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,013.15
|-6.45
|-0.63
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,065.00
|-56.05
|-0.69
|TCS
|2,476.90
|-11.20
|-0.45