1-min read

Wholesale Price Inflation Hits Four-Month High in August

Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier.

Reuters

Updated:September 14, 2017, 12:22 PM IST
Wholesale Price Inflation Hits Four-Month High in August
A vendor works at his stall as he waits for customers at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation rose to 3.24 percent from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed.

The rise compares with a 3.0 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88 percent rise in July.

Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41 percent on year, compared with a 2.12 percent rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
