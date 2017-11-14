GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WPI Inflation Touches Six-Month High of 3.59%; Onion, Veggies Costlier

Wholesale food prices in October rose 3.23 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.99 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2017, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WPI Inflation Touches Six-Month High of 3.59%; Onion, Veggies Costlier
A vendor sorts out cabbages at his stall at a wholesale vegetable market (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Inflation at the wholesale level rose to 6-month high of 3.59 percent in October as the prices of food articles, led by onions and vegetables, rose sharply.

Inflation, based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), was 2.60 percent in September. In October last year, it was 1.27 percent.

Last month's inflation was the highest since April, when it was 3.85 percent.

The government data released on Tuesday showed that inflation in food articles more than doubled to 4.30 percent in October.

For vegetables, it soared to 36.61 percent last month as against 15.48 percent in September.

In case of onions, inflation skyrocketed to 127.04 percent, while for the eggs, meat and fish segment the rate of price rise was 5.76 percent.

Inflation in manufactured products saw a slight dip to 2.62 percent, as against 2.72 percent in September.

In the fuel and power segment, inflation rose to 10.52 percent, as against 9.01 percent in September.

Fuel inflation has remained high for the past three months as petrol and diesel prices continued to rule high tracking global crude oil rates. Power tariffs shot through the roof on lower domestic production.

Pulses continued to witness deflation at 31.05 percent.

Likewise, in potato deflation was at 44.29 percent and wheat at 1.99 percent.

The final print of August WPI inflation remained unchanged at 3.24 percent.

As per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released yesterday, retail inflation for October rose to a 7-month high of 3.58 percent on costlier food items, especially vegetables.

Besides, industrial production for September expanded at 3.8 percent, on poor showing by the manufacturing sector coupled with decline in consumer durables output.

Last month, the Reserve Bank kept benchmark interest rate unchanged on fears of rising inflation while lowering growth forecast to 6.7 percent for the current fiscal.

RBI also raised its inflation forecast to the 4.2-4.6 percent range for the rest of the current fiscal as against 4-4.5 percent previously.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,003.65 -29.91 ( -0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,203.80 -21.15 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 400.00 -15.50 -3.73
SBI 329.40 -1.65 -0.50
Just Dial 543.55 +9.40 +1.76
Axis Bank 547.00 +9.65 +1.80
HDFC 1,666.55 -3.75 -0.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 400.15 -10.95 -2.66
Kotak Mahindra 996.70 +1.75 +0.18
Just Dial 544.30 +11.60 +2.18
Rain Industries 388.95 -7.45 -1.88
Bank of Baroda 176.00 +4.20 +2.44
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,661.00 +81.10 +2.27
Reliance 893.60 +18.35 +2.10
Lupin 840.90 +13.75 +1.66
Axis Bank 546.85 +9.50 +1.77
Bajaj Finance 1,754.90 +26.15 +1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 893.75 +18.60 +2.13
Hero Motocorp 3,658.30 +74.80 +2.09
Axis Bank 547.10 +9.30 +1.73
Bajaj Auto 3,260.55 +48.95 +1.52
Lupin 841.15 +12.55 +1.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 400.05 -15.45 -3.72
IOC 386.85 -10.00 -2.52
Eicher Motors 29,969.95 -614.15 -2.01
HPCL 411.50 -8.60 -2.05
Indiabulls Hsg 1,174.00 -22.40 -1.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,213.30 -27.05 -2.18
TCS 2,711.45 -47.45 -1.72
Asian Paints 1,156.25 -18.85 -1.60
ONGC 181.65 -2.65 -1.44
Sun Pharma 525.50 -7.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES