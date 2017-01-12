Why Tata's Chandrasekaran Choice is a Safe Bet

On the face of it, the Tata group’s choice of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Chairman to replace the ousted Cyrus Mistry appears a case of safety first, but look a little closer and the logic becomes clear.

ALSO READ: TCS Chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran is Tata Sons Chairman

The group clearly wants someone who will restore a reputation for good governance and probity that has taken a severe beating over the three months since Mistry was summarily dismissed.

ALSO READ: Industry Peers Hail Chandrasekaran's Appointment as Tata Sons Chairman

The Tatas had three options: Parachute in a chief executive from a multinational based in the West; choose someone from within the Tata family already employed in the group; or pick a professional Indian CEO from within or outside the group who had experience across sectors.

ALSO READ: Avid Photographer, Marathon Runner: Things to Know About New Tata Boss

Option one would have been the boldest. But it would have come with the risk of more confrontations as the choice would have probably have been a free thinker with little problem in walking away if the going got unpleasant. The last thing the group would have wanted after the Mistry mess was a high-profile global CEO walking out on it.

Option two was hobbled by the lack of obvious talent and experience across sectors. Noel Tata had been rejected in the selection process that landed Mistry the top job.

Option three was the only way to go. The group has clearly got over its Parsi fixation, having appointed several non-Parsis to senior positions in recent years.

READ THE FULL REPORT ON MONEYCONTROL.COM