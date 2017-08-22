Why You Must Get a Health Insurance Policy Before You Turn 30?

How much we take care of our health, with a change in time and technology and a drastic change in the environment, lifestyle diseases can wreck havoc in our life unexpectedly. In such a world, the chances of life threatening diseases like cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, paralysis etc has increased by leaps and bounds, thus we need a protective circle that protects our health from getting worse and our pockets as well.Life is unpredictable and there's mostly no way of knowing when a tragedy might strike, which makes it even more important to get yourself that protective circle in the form of a health insurance policy, as soon as possible, instead of waiting for your mid 30s or 40s.Another reason for getting a health insurance policy for yourself as soon as possible or ideally before you turn 30 is that as you get older you go into the risk-prone segment and insurance policies offer less coverage and benefits to this segment of policy holders.Next thing is that these policies have a waiting period on them, for some of them it is 30 days and for some 90. During this waiting period no claim can be made by the policy holder, despite any emergency so when you take a policy early, then by the time you're more prone to diseases you will not have to wait for the waiting period.If you buy an insurance policy when you're young, you not only pass all the medical examinations with flying colors and without any hassles but also get a chance to avail deals linked with major life events like maternity benefits, dental benefits etc. and for all the years that you’ve not claimed anything from the insurance company you can get the "no claim bonus" that will either decrease your premium or increase the cover.Most of the health insurance policies in India also offer accidental cover. Thus, to protect and safeguard you and your family's financial future, getting a health insurance policy is just a small price to pay in comparison to the benefits it offers.