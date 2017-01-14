Will Continue my Association with TCS :N Chandrasekaran to employee

New Delhi: A day after his appointment as the Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran has written to the employees of TCS to re-assure them of his continued association with them and the company in his new role.

In a letter to employees, he exuded confidence in his successors, saying he strongly believes that "TCS' best years lie ahead".

"I have confidence that the new management team will take TCS to the next levels of our aspirations," he added.

Reminiscing his over three decade-journey at the IT services firm, Chandrasekaran said TCS is the only company he has worked for all his life and that he was very proud of being a TCSer.

"I have enjoyed every one of the 31-plus incredible years I have spent with the company. The successes TCS and I have enjoyed during this period would not have been possible without the amazing support from all of you, my colleagues," he said.

He further wrote, "I look forward to continuing my association with TCS and in turn with all of you in my new capacity as the Chairman."

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has named Rajesh Gopinathan as its new MD and CEO to succeed Chandrasekaran and has also appointed N Ganapathy Subramaniam as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Previously serving as the Chief Financial Officer at TCS, Gopinathan has been with TCS since 2001. He was appointed as CFO in February 2013. He has also worked with Tata Industries.

He has played a key role in helping TCS becoming a USD 16.5 billion global company with over 3.7 lakh employees.

Subramaniam, or NGS as he is called, has been part of TCS and the Indian IT Industry for the past 34 years.

"As you know, Rajesh is a 16-year veteran of TCS and has been a long-standing member of my management team, worked very closely with me in formulating and executing the company strategy...Rajesh will be supported by N Ganapathy Subramaniam as the President and Chief Operating Officer and a very able executive team of senior leaders and presidents," he said.

Chandra has played an active role in voicing the USD 150 billion software industry's wishes and also serves as a member on the board of the Reserve Bank.

Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, the technopreneur is known for his ability to make big bets on new technology. He has been driving TCS' strong positioning in the emerging digital economy with a suite of innovative digital products and platforms for enterprises, some of which have since scaled into sizeable new businesses.

Under his leadership, TCS generated consolidated revenues of USD 16.5 billion in 2015-16 and is India's largest software company in terms of revenue. With over Rs 4.6 trillion in m-cap (on Friday), TCS is also the most valued company in the country.