'Will Sell my House and Pay Everybody': Unitech MD to Supreme Court

Seeking interim bail, lawyer Abhimanyu Bhandari appearing for Sanjay Chandra told the bench, "I will sell my own house and pay everybody. I want to settle with everyone."

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
File photo of Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to furnish details of the number of flat buyers of Unitech's project in Gurugram who had approached it for registering cases and the total amount owed by the real estate company to them.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said that police in its report will also mention the number of flat buyers who have been paid money, those who have opted for flats, details of flat buyers who have not been paid and the amount due on this count.

The court sought the details as Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra sought an interim bail for three months and assured the court that he would sell his house to settle the dues of the flat buyers seeking refund of their money.

Seeking interim bail, lawyer Abhimanyu Bhandari appearing for Sanjay Chandra told the bench, "I will sell my own house and pay everybody. I want to settle with everyone."

Chandra's counsel urged the court that he needed to be released from judicial custody to raise the funds.

"If I am left in judicial custody, the entire company will collapse. I need to be out of the jail to arrange for the money, which I will do by selling my assets," the counsel said.

"If I fail to meet the demands, punish me. But give me three months to complete the demand," Chandra told the bench.

Telling the court that 62 out of 152 investors who had gone to police with complaint have already been paid, Bhandari said that the principal amount yet to be paid is about Rs 35 crore.

Chandra and his brother Ajay were arrested in April this year after investors who did not get their flats as promised filed complaints of cheating against them.

Chandra and his brother Ajay were sent to judicial custody last week after the trial court refused to extend three months interim bail granted to them in April. Delhi High Court too refused to extend the interim bail that came to an end on August 10.

Directing Delhi Police to submit the report, the court fixed the next hearing on August 25.
