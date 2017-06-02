Wipro Receives Second Threat Email, Beefs up Security at Offices
Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Friday said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the company's operations.
"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threateninge-mail.... There is no impact on the company's operations," thecompany said in a statement.
However, Wipro did not specify the nature of the threat.
Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar confirmed reports that someone for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.
"This is the second time Wipro has received the threatening mail. An anonymous sender is demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatening a bio attack on employees," he said.
Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.
After that threat mail, the company had augmented securityat all its office locations.
