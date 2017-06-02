GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Wipro Receives Second Threat Email, Beefs up Security at Offices

PTI

Updated: June 2, 2017, 3:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Wipro Receives Second Threat Email, Beefs up Security at Offices
Image for representation only.

Bengaluru: IT major Wipro on Friday said it has reinforced security measures at all its office locations after receiving a second threat email, but there was no impact on the company's operations.

"Wipro confirms that it has received a second threateninge-mail.... There is no impact on the company's operations," thecompany said in a statement.

However, Wipro did not specify the nature of the threat.

Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar confirmed reports that someone for the second time had sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatened a bio-attack on employees.

"This is the second time Wipro has received the threatening mail. An anonymous sender is demanding Rs 500 crore in bitcoin and threatening a bio attack on employees," he said.

Earlier last month, Wipro had said it had received a threatening mail from an unidentified source and filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities.

After that threat mail, the company had augmented securityat all its office locations.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.