World Must 'Seize The Opportunity' of Global Recovery: IMF
"Countries around the globe are seeing renewed or sustained economic expansion, coinciding with greater stability in banks and market confidence," Christine Lagarde said.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde. (Getty Images)
Washington: International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Friday said a worldwide economic recovery was taking hold, opening a window for countries to enact reforms aimed at attaining broader, lasting prosperity.
"The long-awaited global recovery is taking root," she said in an address at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
Countries around the globe are seeing renewed or sustained economic expansion, coinciding with greater stability in banks and market confidence, she said.
"Can the world seize the opportunity of the upswing to secure the recovery and create a more inclusive economy that works for all?" she asked.
Her remarks came the week before the IMF and World Bank are due to begin annual meetings at which the Fund will unveil updated forecasts for global growth.
"The long-awaited global recovery is taking root," she said in an address at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
Countries around the globe are seeing renewed or sustained economic expansion, coinciding with greater stability in banks and market confidence, she said.
"Can the world seize the opportunity of the upswing to secure the recovery and create a more inclusive economy that works for all?" she asked.
Her remarks came the week before the IMF and World Bank are due to begin annual meetings at which the Fund will unveil updated forecasts for global growth.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|686.45
|+25.45
|+3.85
|Jubilant Food
|1,547.00
|+64.65
|+4.36
|ICICI Bank
|274.00
|+2.20
|+0.81
|Reliance
|832.10
|+7.95
|+0.96
|HDFC
|1,745.00
|-6.70
|-0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|267.45
|+4.75
|+1.81
|Hindalco
|248.00
|+7.15
|+2.97
|Exide Ind
|206.65
|+2.55
|+1.25
|Tata Steel
|685.90
|+25.70
|+3.89
|Graphite India
|479.15
|+2.80
|+0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|686.80
|+25.80
|+3.90
|GAIL
|446.40
|+15.50
|+3.60
|Hindalco
|247.80
|+7.05
|+2.93
|NTPC
|175.70
|+4.60
|+2.69
|Vedanta
|325.55
|+7.15
|+2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|685.90
|+25.70
|+3.89
|NTPC
|175.65
|+4.85
|+2.84
|SBI
|256.60
|+5.25
|+2.09
|Infosys
|917.10
|+14.00
|+1.55
|Coal India
|276.75
|+3.75
|+1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,377.00
|-12.15
|-0.51
|HDFC
|1,745.00
|-6.70
|-0.38
|Hero Motocorp
|3,746.90
|-8.55
|-0.23
|Aurobindo Pharm
|741.50
|-1.35
|-0.18
|Zee Entertain
|520.65
|-0.95
|-0.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,745.75
|-6.65
|-0.38
|Hero Motocorp
|3,746.30
|-10.90
|-0.29
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,377.10
|-10.30
|-0.43
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Embraces the World; FIFA Under-17 World Cup Set to Get Underway
- BMC Demolishes Canteen of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies
- Mandira Bedi Clears a Few Misconceptions About Spot Reduction
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer