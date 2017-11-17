Yes Bank, IndusInd to join BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 percent.
In this file photo, a security guard stands outside a closed Yes Bank branch in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)
New Delhi: Private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.
Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd.
Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45 percent. Lupin has shed 44 percent, while Cipla has gained about 4 percent in 2017.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|344.40
|+54.40
|+18.76
|SBI
|337.50
|+4.10
|+1.23
|HDFC
|1,705.50
|+41.10
|+2.47
|ICICI Bank
|325.10
|+6.15
|+1.93
|Bank of Baroda
|183.55
|+0.75
|+0.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Power
|88.95
|+4.15
|+4.89
|Cipla
|608.55
|+15.70
|+2.65
|HDFC
|1,705.50
|+41.10
|+2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,348.35
|+184.65
|+2.26
|Tata Steel
|701.20
|+14.85
|+2.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|484.55
|-15.35
|-3.07
|Infosys
|970.95
|-17.45
|-1.77
|Bosch
|18,965.90
|-292.55
|-1.52
|TCS
|2,707.30
|-39.35
|-1.43
|HCL Tech
|840.00
|-11.90
|-1.40
