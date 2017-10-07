Zydus Cadila's Anti-Depressant Drug Gets US Regulatory Nod

: Pharmaceuticals major Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it received approval from the US Federal Drug Authority (USFDA) to market Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets for the treatment of depression.According to the drugs major, it has received approval to market the tablets in strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg."The drug is used to treat depression and will be manufactured at the group's formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad," said the company in a regulatory filing to the BSE.The group now has more than 160 approvals and has so far filed over 300 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the company's filing process.