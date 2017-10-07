GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Zydus Cadila's Anti-Depressant Drug Gets US Regulatory Nod

According to the drugs major, it has received approval to market the tablets in strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg.

IANS

Updated:October 7, 2017, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Zydus Cadila's Anti-Depressant Drug Gets US Regulatory Nod
Zydus Cadila will sell Eletriptan Hydrobromide tablets used in the treatment of migraine. (Photo courtesy: zyduscadila.com)
Mumbai: Pharmaceuticals major Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it received approval from the US Federal Drug Authority (USFDA) to market Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets for the treatment of depression.

According to the drugs major, it has received approval to market the tablets in strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 150 mg.

"The drug is used to treat depression and will be manufactured at the group's formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad," said the company in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The group now has more than 160 approvals and has so far filed over 300 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the company's filing process.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,814.22 +222.19 ( +0.70%)

Nifty 50

9,979.70 +91.00 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.95 +0.15 +0.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Axis Bank 503.35 +2.15 +0.43
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Reliance 837.05 +12.90 +1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 265.10 +2.40 +0.91
Hindalco 250.70 +9.85 +4.09
JSW Steel 257.20 +8.20 +3.29
Prataap Snacks 1,277.70 +99.40 +8.44
Rel Capital 552.25 -10.80 -1.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 452.70 +21.80 +5.06
Tata Steel 691.45 +30.45 +4.61
Hindalco 250.90 +10.15 +4.22
Sun Pharma 530.20 +16.40 +3.19
Bajaj Finance 1,923.60 +57.40 +3.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 691.40 +31.20 +4.73
Sun Pharma 530.40 +16.40 +3.19
NTPC 175.45 +4.65 +2.72
SBI 256.65 +5.30 +2.11
Infosys 919.45 +16.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.95 -51.50 -1.37
Bharti Infratel 399.95 -4.70 -1.16
HDFC 1,740.00 -11.70 -0.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,375.85 -13.30 -0.56
IndusInd Bank 1,682.50 -6.30 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,703.70 -53.50 -1.42
Tata Motors (D) 239.45 -1.65 -0.68
HDFC 1,745.80 -6.60 -0.38
Dr Reddys Labs 2,377.85 -9.55 -0.40
HDFC Bank 1,799.30 -0.15 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES