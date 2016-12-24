10 Viral Memes That Ruled The Internet In 2016

What are memes? For those who are not familiar with the language of internet users, memes are catchphrases or a piece of media, typically humorous in nature that are shared by large number of people online usually with their own version of the image/video.

These days the world of internet is largely dominated by memes with a huge number of online platforms dedicated to meme making. So, once you log in to any such portal, you can create your own meme.

Hundreds of meme go viral each year but only the best ones really get noticed. Of the several memes that went viral in 2016 we bring to you some of the best ones that literally ruled the internet this year.

Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai

(Photo: Twitter/@SirJadeja)

Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai took the Internet by storm when a Rs 2,000 note surfaced on the internet with the words written on it. Earlier this year an old Rs 10 note surfaced on the Internet with the words, 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' (Sonam Gupta is unfaithful), written on it. It seemed like a jilted lover decided to give it back to one Sonam Gupta for being unfaithful to him, in the process maligning all the girls with a similar name. As time passed, Sonam Gupta was forgotten.

But after PM Modi scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Sonam Gupta suddenly seemed to have returned to pubic glare once again. While people were struggling to get their Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes exchanged, this spurned lover made a comeback and wrote the same words on a Rs 2,000 note. And soon after the talented bunch of people on the Internet came across this phenomenon, without giving it another thought, netizens jumped into the game to create some hilarious memes.

SONAM GUPTA BEWAFA HAI NOW IN CINEMAS😂 pic.twitter.com/FPKPwnBg0I — JOLLY Saurabh (@ItsSSid) November 16, 2016

NASA releases images of shocking text on the #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/YLirEMK2sm — Yash Bhardwaj (@theyashbhardwaj) November 14, 2016

Mean while cid investigating about sonam gupta!!🙄 pic.twitter.com/vHB6ZdOFif — Royal Killer (@iamBadtameez) November 16, 2016

Baba Ramdev

(Photo : Baba Ramdev at a charity football match in Delhi/Yogen Shah)

Baba Ramdev became the butt of Internet jokes when an image of him doing a yoga posture on India Today magazine's cover went viral.

The picture of Baba Ramdev performing an asana standing on Pantanjali cartons, called Prasarita Padottanasana, or a wide-legged forward bend, where his back is facing the camera and he is looking at the lens from between the legs, went massively viral on the Internet. And as soon as the cover made its way to social media, Twitteratti completely lost it. Social media users posted hilarious tweets, one-liners and some also came up with amazingly hysterical recreation of the cover image by photoshopping Baba Ramdev at different locations.

This Baba Ramdev magazine cover is giving me nightmares. pic.twitter.com/kIeiAIz2z3 — 🐷 (@discopiggu) July 14, 2016

After you flip the cover of #IndiaToday, you see #BabaRamdev doing this! pic.twitter.com/YnzOGhrAVi — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) July 15, 2016

Baba Ramdev leading the Indian Air Force attack on terrorist hideouts in POK pic.twitter.com/NtZaWjel13 — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) July 14, 2016

Narendra Modi and Barack Obama Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama. (Courtesy: MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup/Twitter)

As big as the 2016 G-20 Hangzhou Summit in China was, the one thing that stuck to the internet like glitter on glue, is a beautifully hilarious photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama. The perfectly-timed photo shows PM Modi walking behind President Obama with an angry expression and a raised finger. Twitter did what it does best. People captioned this photo with the wackiest of things and made it the meme we definitely deserve.

"Yeah you better keep walking" pic.twitter.com/ZIqQUo2HN7 — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) September 6, 2016

Rare pic of Modi warning Obama..

" You can run, you can hide.. but you can't escape my love..." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yo2ICziPGA — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) September 5, 2016

When dad chases you saying 'tu ne daaru piya hai'

. pic.twitter.com/qelQ2HXTIW — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) September 4, 2016

Retweeted Joy (@Joydas): Modi: Bas ek Aakhri baar de de

Obama: No Modi, Go. No more hugs pic.twitter.com/LAWNnbiWyd https://t.co/mD7dLdtN2i — Kumar Krishna (@ik_krishna) September 5, 2016

Usain Bolt

(Photo: Getty Images/ Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men's 100 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games)

Usain Bolt smiling for the cameras mid-race during the 100m semi-final event at the Rio Olympics became a meme forever.

By the time he went on to win the finale in 9.81 seconds - becoming the first ever to win three golds in the 100m - social media had already gone crazy over his photograph from the semi-final event that captured his toothy grin. The Internet was wondering how fast Bolt would have been to slow down, look around to make sure he was leading, and then smile for the shutterbugs. Guess, only the fastest man on the planet can afford to do that! Everybody had some fun on social media creating memes and writing hilarious one-liners to go with the 'smiling Bolt' image. Here are some of the reactions.

When you're on another level & know you're the the fastest man on the planet. 😎👌🏼 #Bolt pic.twitter.com/kENnSabMfq — WE RIDE BMX (@KrancLife) August 15, 2016

When you've tricked the world into thinking Justin Gatlin has a chance: pic.twitter.com/ASXzCLk4lX — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) August 15, 2016

.@suss2hyphens Usain Bolt successfully made the real-life version of the troll face. pic.twitter.com/KWvG2zOEC3 — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) August 15, 2016

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

(Image: Samsung)

The phone became a meme soon after reports of the handsets going up in flames made headlines. While Samsung Electronics had a tough year dealing with their flagship handset Galaxy Note 7 going up in flames, Internet users had a roll creating memes around it.

In Memoriam: Galaxy Note 7 (Aug. 19, 2016 - Oct. 10, 2016) pic.twitter.com/z1EARBTSRF — Tim Wrobel (@Timotato) October 10, 2016

Pierce Brosnan

(Photo: Press Release/ Pan Bahar)

Known for his acting skills, charitable work and environmental activism, Pierce Brosnan is much loved in India as he is adored abroad. But earlier this year, a certain news came as a shocker for his Indian fans - an advertisement on the front page of a leading daily showed Brosnan endorsing Pan Bahaar with the caption, "Class never goes out of style".

As soon as the news of Brosnan endorsing Pan Bahar made its way to social media, netizens were quick to come up with James Bond jokes.

Explains the iconic pause. "My name is Bond, *turns sideways, releases brown jet from mouth, looks at adversary* James Bond. #PunBahar pic.twitter.com/i8FooPZuqg — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) October 7, 2016

What the...it's Jamshed Bond pic.twitter.com/1nIkRPDAl2 — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) October 7, 2016

Ohhkay! I get it now. Pierce Brosnan and Pan Bahar share the same initials. pic.twitter.com/IzAViL1elS — Rőý (@MixedRaita) October 7, 2016

Tiger Shroff

Image: Yogen Shah

Tiger Shroff may not be the most successful actor in B-town - Heropanti, A Flying Jatt were all box office failures - but he surely has the meanest and the hottest bod. On October 9, the actor shared a photo of himself doing a vertical split, casually showing off his flexibility and probably also lack of a few joints. He captioned the image, "Those who reach touch the stars."

As soon as people noticed Shroff's photo, all hell broke loose. Social media users were quick enough to photoshop Shroff's image to create memes which are sure to leave you in splits.

normal people vs. tiger shroff pic.twitter.com/IxzUbxP9gb — cutie with a booty (@anirxdh) October 13, 2016

Narendra Modi again!

(File Image: PTI)

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Nandanvan Zoo during his visit to Naya Raipur to mark Chhattisgarh's 16th foundation day. And after the inauguration, PM Modi decided to turn photographer that day. While taking a tour of the Nandanvan Zoo, PM Modi clicked several images of the majestic tiger, who was of course caged. Several images of PM Modi photographing the tiger were shared on the verified Twitter page of the Prime Minister with the caption, 'One for the camera….at the Nandan Van Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur'. And that served as a bait for internet users, who came up with interesting memes and reactions.

When you are mad excited about your new DSLR but the subject doesn't cooperate pic.twitter.com/Du4ofY7CHf — Neha Yadav (@JustAnotherNY) November 1, 2016

PM Modi Collecting Evidence Of His Zoo Visit In Raipur. Just In Case Kejriwal Asks For It Tomorrow. #PMatNayaRaipur

pic.twitter.com/qQVuiK6yKt — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 1, 2016

PM Modi Collecting Evidence Of His Zoo Visit In Raipur. Just In Case Kejriwal Asks For It Tomorrow. #PMatNayaRaipur

pic.twitter.com/qQVuiK6yKt — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 1, 2016

Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi managed to, yet again, become the butt of all jokes after he was caught sleeping in Parliament as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress debated over the alleged attack on Dalits in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi news, like always, was met with innumerable jokes and a photo of him allegedly sleeping became a meme forever.

Rahul Gandhi checking all the Rahul Gandhi memes on his phone pic.twitter.com/UflY0JNwTa — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) July 20, 2016

When bae tells you about all the girls she hates. pic.twitter.com/XXdvXMrzLy — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) July 20, 2016

Martin Luther King: I have a dream.

Rahul Gandhi: Me too. pic.twitter.com/8pkdiT9cXG — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 20, 2016

Aamir Khan

Image: Yogen Shah

Superstar Aamir Khan, who went through a body transformation for his forthcoming film Dangal, says it was one of the most dramatic ones in his career. And even though the actor put in a lot of effort to bring about the phenomenal change, social media users came up with hilarious captions for the picture that was shared with Aamir's fat to fit transformation video.

1.Joining Indian police force

2. Retiring from Indian police force #AamirKhanFatToFit pic.twitter.com/LHet6imufM — Piyush Sharma (@chaipilado) November 29, 2016

6 photos which perfectly describe our fat to fit stories #AamirKhanFatToFit https://t.co/s96wHREwpp pic.twitter.com/O5JTvie4Vn — NitinSam (@Sam_Nitin1) November 29, 2016