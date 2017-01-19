15 Photos That Prove Michelle And Barack Obama Are Made For Each Other

In a recent post on The White House's official page, outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama wrote a touching post dedicated to husband and outgoing President of the United States of America Barack Obama. She wrote, "Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

On Tuesday, Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the last time as US president in a speech that was both a tearful goodbye and a call to arms.

Capping eight years in the White House, Obama returned to his adopted hometown of Chicago to recast his "yes we can" campaign credo as "yes we did."

And all through these eight years the one person who's back Obama always had was none other than his wife Michelle. And in his farewell speech the outgoing President never forgot to thank his wife and his family for supporting him and doing extremely well even in difficult times.

He said, "Michelle - for the past twenty-five years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."

Michelle too, time and again has displayed her love and support for her husband. On the day Barack was to deliver his farewell speech, Michelle took to Twitter and wrote, "So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo (sic)."

So proud of @POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo pic.twitter.com/TFUN3GDLyz — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 11, 2017

The love, affection, support that the two show for each other, the sweet talks and little moments that they steal despite being in public glare, the care they express for one another is nothing less than magical. And it seems as if the two were always meant to be together.

Here are some never seen before photos that are proof that Barack and Michelle Obama are made for each other.

U.S. President Barack Obama embraces his wife Michelle Obama after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama cuddle together as they participate in the National Christmas Tree lighting in Washington.

POTUS and FLOTUS react while waiting for the arrival of the Iceland Prime Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson and his wife at a state dinner in the White House during the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit in Washington.

In a cute moment, Michelle Obama touches the chin of Barack Obama before the arrival of Nordic leaders at the White House in Washington.

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Barack Obama has his tie adjusted by Michelle Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington.

The couple toasts during an official dinner with South African President Jacob Zuma (unseen) at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.

The two react in a similar manner as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London.

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama make their way from the State Dining Room to the East Room to hear Earth Wind and Fire perform at the Governors dinner at the White House in Washington.

President Barack Obama wipes raindrops off the shoulder of first lady Michelle Obama as they arrive at the Phipps Conservatory for an opening reception and working dinner for heads of delegation at the G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Home States Ball on the evening of the president's inauguration in Washington.

The couple toast during the official dinner at the La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago.

U.S. President Barack Obama moves to kiss his wife, Michelle, during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. Obama became the first African-American president in U.S. history.

(All images sourced from Reuters)