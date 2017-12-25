GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
19-min read

20 Memes That Nearly Broke The Desi Internet In 2017

Here is a list of memes that got us through the dullest of days.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:December 25, 2017, 4:53 PM IST
This year has been a bumpy roller coaster ride. We have had our share of good, bad, and the ugly days. We entered 2017 with a huge smile and high hopes. But as the year progressed and the news flashed -- some good, some not so good, and some really bad -- we only wished it got over soon.

Amidst all that was going on, we fell back on humour. What better a cure than a good laugh at a random joke posted by a kind stranger on the Internet? Netizens got creative and turned this tragedy into comedy (yay! Naezy) by meme-ing politicians, actors, and even common public.

So, we had this ingenious idea to round up the best memes that made us laugh through the sh*ttiest of days in 2K17.

Note: Some of the videos/memes below use strong language. You've been warned!
Here's the exhibit:

1) Trivago

Kya aapne kabhi online hotel search kiya hai? If you haven't heard this, you need to fix your television set. The "Trivago guy" in this viral ad, became an Internet sensation (thanks to his "un-model-like" appearance) in India. Abhinav Kumar, Trivago’s country development head (India), is very much aware of the fact that he is a meme in India. And if you happen to visit his Twitter account (@singhabhinav), you'll know that the guy has a sense of humour as he shares all the jokes made on him.

trivago

The first ever ad he featured in has over 5m views on YouTube.



His mannerisms were noticed and thanks to the repeated telecasting of the ad on television, the ad was asking to be memed.
















2. Yeh bik gayi hai gormint

Last year, a video of a Pakistani woman (popularly known as Bharwi Aunty) going on an abusive rant against the government went insanely viral on the Internet. When asked about the Pakistani government by a journalist, the lady wearing chashma and dupatta goes on an abusive rant in Hindi. Starting her answer by saying, "yeh bik gayi hai gormint (this Government has sold out)," the woman goes on to say, "saare milke humko pagal bana rahe hain (these people are driving us crazy)," and the expletives follow. The video somehow resurfaced in 2017 due to its popularity.

The video for your reference.



There were thousands of EDM remixes made around the viral video.

Such was the impact of the meme, Irrfan Khan agreed to recreate it for an AIB video. irrfan khan

And boy were there memes.
















3. Sachin Tendulkar

What is Li'l Master doing on this list, you ask? Taking to Twitter to tell the importance of a helmet, seated in the backseat of his car, maestro was seen urging pillion riders to wear a helmet.



In the video, Tendulkar is seen advising a woman pillion ride. "Wear helmet at the back also!" he advices. Somehow, netizens found the video meme-worthy and came up with some neat edits.




 













4. Aunty ki Ghanti

We are all addicted to 'cringe pop'. These songs that are so bad, that they are actually delicious. The product of our weird fetish has given rise to "artists" such as Dhinchak Pooja, Taher Shah, Vennu Mallesh, Bhim Niroula, Wilbur Sargunaraj, Hero Alom, and Omprakash Mishra.

omprakash

Aspiring rapper Omprakash Mishra’s "Aunty ki Ghanti" which he uploaded on YouTube in 2015 went viral earlier this year. The video garnered millions of views and became a favourite in the meme community. But it was an event created by Facebook page "Shit Indians Say" that actually brought it into the mainstream.









Thousands of fans said they were "interested" in the event, and eventually hundreds actually showed up at the designated time and place, and actually shouted "Bol na aunty, aau kya?" The several fan meet-ups and events eventually lead many outlets to point out the misogynistic lyrics of the song.

Reporter Deeksha Sharma made a video for The Quint demanding the song be taken down from YouTube because of its violent attitudes towards women. And this is where it got all ugly. The meme pages attacked the reporter with sexist memes and comments. Raids at Quint's office were organised.

Things got so bad, a police complaint had to be filed by The Quint indicating that Deeksha had even received death threats via WhatsApp.

You can read this extensive report by Buzzfeed India to know more on the controversy.

5. Thinking Guy

Kayode Ewumi, actor, and writer, who plays Reece Simpson on a show called #HoodDocumentary became an overnight meme.

kayode+ewumi This particular scene got picked up by the Internet.

And it got memed!











Sure enough, the meme caught up with the Desi Internet and they memed the meme in the most Indian way.







6. Aadhaar Card

If you're annoyed by the constant netbanking reminders to link your Aadhaar card to your bank account or barraged with Aadhaar card link deadline SMSes, here's some relief. Internet has been sh*tting all over the card since months.











Oh btw, East India Comedy group went ahead and even made a song on Aadhaar.



7. Priyanka Chopra

34-year-old Priyanka Chopra made her presence felt at MET Gala in New York earlier this year. Quantico star Priyanka made a dazzling entry in a long brown trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren which apparently also happened to be the longest trench coat dress ever.

Her look was lauded by social media.







But then, again, the desi Internet also made a lot of memes around the desi girl's dress.













8. Ishant Sharma

After being reduced to less than 200 runs in the first innings of the second test against the Aussies earlier this year, the only way Indian pacers seemed to be able to get back at the visitors was by sledging them.

Ishant Sharma, who was all charged up, bowled a fiery spell and tried to unsettle skipper Steve Smith by beating his bat on several occasions.

Sharma, who has had a bit of a dry spell with wickets, was quite animated, and made faces to mock the Aussie skipper.


Sharma's funny face turned into a meme soon.









9. Narendra Modi

A meme list without Narendra Modi in it? Impossible.

When the world leaders came together and posed for a photo during the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Philippines, PM Modi's desi attire stood out.



Photo credits: (Noel Celis/Pool Photo via AP)










Modi strikes again! Wah Modiji wah!

PM who attended the 9th BRICS Summit in his three-day visit to China's Xiamen in September was captured in a candid shot when he was listening to a speech during the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries.

Narendra Modi

The AP Photo brilliantly captured by Mark Schiefelbein soon hit the Internet and Twitterati churned out tons of memes.











Don't go anywhere because there's more.

Last month, Ivanka Trump led the US contingent at the Summit themed 'Women First, Prosperity for All'. Narendra Modi who was present at the event in Hyderabad was later photographed with daughter Trump. What's special?

Take a look.






And when the annual RBI report on demonetisation was out, comedian Kunal Kamra teamed up with Facebook page Official PeeingHuman and gave us this gem.



10. KBC

Veteran Amitabh Bachchan's comeback on small screen with the 9th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati was instantly met with memes. "Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hai", "Aaiye me aapko is khel ke rules samjha du", "Bahut hu umda kheli aap. Taaliyaan bajti rehni chahiye" were a few lines from the show that had launched a thousand memes on the Internet.











11. Disloyal boyfriend/man

A few months ago, a Shutterstock photo somehow surfaced and went insanely viral on social media. Originally captioned, “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl,” Internet janta across the globe came up with innovative captions.





















12. Aditya Narayan

A video of singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya misbehaving with the member of an airline staff had surfaced online in October. The video shot at Raipur airport where Aditya can be seen threatening the staff member of Indigo airline spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

The incident happened when a staff member stopped junior Narayan for exceeding the baggage limit of 17 kgs. The argument got heated up and the singer hurled abuses at the staff member saying, “I will see you in Bombay. Kabhi naa kabhi toh pahuchoge naa Bombay fir dekh lenge... fir dekh lenge... teri chaddi na utaari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi."



While Narayan's behaviour was uncalled for and could have been totally avoided, many on social media caught on the "teri chaddi na utaari na maine, toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi" phrase and mashed it up with old videos of the singer to churn out some hilarious memes.












13. Salt bae

The Internet couldn't resist the powers of Nusret Gökçe, the Turkish butcher and restaurateur, who rose to fame after a footage of him slicing and salting meat went viral.







Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on


With millions of views, the "Salt bae" was easily one of the most popular memes of the year.














14. Kamlesh

A video clip of a 13-year-old ragpicker Kamlesh from Bhopal talking under the influence of drugs had gone viral on social media. The video from a 2016 documentary Nashebaaz – The Dying People of Delhi shows the dark side of the homeless street children who are drug addicts.



Despite the sensitive nature of the video and the Internet janta protesting against the ill taste of the "Sulochan" meme, Kamlesh was all over the Internet.









15. MDH Chacha

The Facebook page, "MDH" edits MDH’s Chachaji in iconic scenes and gives them hilarious captions. For the uninitiated, the "Chachaji" here is Mahashay Dharam Pal who is the founder of MDH Masala. 94-year-old Dharam Pal "Chachaji" makes sure that he stars in every MDH television commercial making him the immortal face of the brand.







16. Nagarpalika

If you have managed to scroll till here, let me tell you, this meme is my favourite.

Iss desh mein ho rahe bhattachar ko mitaane ke liye hum aapko aage aana padega.
Humare aapke aage aane ke baad hi... Yeh maakab***da madarc**d - Arrey bhai bhai bhai bhai..kya hua?
Arrey madarc**d pehle nagar palika ko bulao, bh****wale gaddha bheje
Arrey desh baad mein surakshit hoga pehle gaddha surakshit karao inki maa ka ch**e mad*r ch*dan ki...

These epic lines by Kanpur based comedian Shahid Alvi who plays a news reporter at Ch*tiya News in this video took the Indian Internet by a storm. The video was passed on WhatsApp groups like drugs.



This man's mission to fix Indian potholes inspired mashups, EDM remixes, and parodies.













17. Main likh ke deta hoon

Crtically acclaimed Newton was India's official entry to the Oscars this year. Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and the very able Pankaj Tripathi, the movie managed to attract more and more people to the theatres following the good word-of-mouth.

The popularity of the movie with the social media community inspired many on micro-blogging site to turn two scenes from the it into memes.

The first meme includes Pankaj Tripathi challenging Rajkummar Rao by saying nobody would turn up at the polling booth. “Main likh ke deta hun, koi nahi aayega, (I will give it to you in writing that nobody will show up)" he says.








Rajkummar Rao's response to Tripathi from the same scene became the next meme.






18. Blinking guy reaction

According to the Internet meme database Know Your Meme the face of this viral gif Drew Scanlon - video producer and podcaster of video game website Giant Bomb - is seen reacting to his colleague's mention of "farming with my hoe" while playing a game back in 2015.



Internet revived the gif in 2017 calling it "white guy blinking" meme and used it in different day to day relatable scenarios.


















19. Man's not hot

When British comedian Michael Dapaah a.k.a. "Roadman Shaq" walked into the studio of BBC 1Xtra's "Fire in the booth" to perform his freestyle rap, he had probably not imagined that he'd turn into the biggest meme of the year. The meme, referred to online as “man’s not hot” and “the ting goes skrrrraaaaaa, pap pap ka ka ka” with its gibberish yet addictive lyrics became the anthem of 2017.


















20. Sonu Nigam

In April, Sonu Nigam was woken up by the sound of azaan coming from a local mosque. Not happy with his sleep being disturbed, the singer went on a rant on Twitter, likening the forced listening of the Islamic call to prayer to "gundagardi".

"God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?" the singer wrote on Twitter.





Upset by this, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice-president of the West Bengal Minority United Council, issued a fatwa against the singer. Quaderi also offered a reward of 10 lakh to anyone who would shave Nigam's head, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and parade him around the country.

Not intimidated by this, Nigam had the perfect response to Maulvi.

He tweeted, "Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi."




What happened next won't shock you.














Honourable mention to Yogi "Disel" Adityanath, Ajaz Khan, Deepak "Maymay" Sharma, Amrish "Aao Kabhi haveli pe" Puri, and Dhinchak Pooja.
