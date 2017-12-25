20 Memes That Nearly Broke The Desi Internet In 2017



Relative: Humlog aa rahe hai tumhare gharpe do hafte ke liye

Me: pic.twitter.com/bhY8OquRmG

— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) July 15, 2017

Trivago guy at the age of 50 pic.twitter.com/PfSAEgGgFN — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) July 27, 2017



* Trivago guy reached his home drunk *

His dad: Kya aapne kabhi online hotel search kiya hai

— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 19, 2017

These iconic people gave justice to SRK's infamous step pic.twitter.com/DDutUh4hHm — Angoor stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) July 17, 2017



This picture from Anushka and Virat's honeymoon is just too damn cute ❤ pic.twitter.com/j9QB8vkhgA

— Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 19, 2017

Hey spelled backwards is yeh and yeh bik gayi hai gormint. — Ray (@RabyaAhmed) February 4, 2016

When you want a chewing gum but you also think ab gormint mein kuch nahi bacha. pic.twitter.com/mlACI0SqAF — Adhikaar Batra (@Awwdhikaar) January 14, 2017

The best notice I've ever witnessed on the university's notice board 😂 pic.twitter.com/k774TNXEvc — samad. (@MavellousSamad) January 11, 2017

Hi @BuzzFeedIndia , could you please find this mysterious woman in PM's selfie ? pic.twitter.com/JxyprvPhae — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 3, 2017

Rider or pillion, both lives matter equally. Please, please make wearing helmets a habit. Just my opillion :) #HelmetDaalo2.0 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0Lamnsj3Fq — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 3, 2017

Arjun: Papa dost ke idhar drugs karne ja raha hu. Taking bike Sachin: *stares in anger* Arjun: *picks helmet* Sachin: Better! — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) August 9, 2017

*when she is ur life but sachin is ♥️* 😂 pic.twitter.com/aKF6jf9poe — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) November 17, 2017

Wait for it pic.twitter.com/YpAG6ZwfoD — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 18, 2017

If nobody saw you wear it you didn't really waste an outfit pic.twitter.com/k8CHU9Mqs2 — The Motherfucking Goat 🐐 (@D73__) January 31, 2017

u can't disappoint ur family if you've never made them proud in the first place pic.twitter.com/Ui8vRct0oC

— • dyl • (@DylanM_97) February 1, 2017

People can't use you if you're useless. pic.twitter.com/WwHONMWehX — zkr (@unployable) February 3, 2017

Can't violate the Constitution if you never read it pic.twitter.com/A1KaOY1Rtk

— Tristan (@AyoTristan) February 1, 2017

Nobody will kill you if you don't have a life . pic.twitter.com/jLMJumbclz — BING (@ya_jhakaas) February 3, 2017

No one will question your work If you keep questioning others. pic.twitter.com/JLviVhCqIJ — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) February 6, 2017



Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT

— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017



This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj

— 🚨 (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017

Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini? Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017



When you love Fashion and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is also important. pic.twitter.com/WbiIf4E50S

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017

Some edited scenes from the movie dangal. pic.twitter.com/KM9KgW9CdI — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 2, 2017

If Monday morning had a face. pic.twitter.com/JByOMS3Ldy — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 5, 2017



Ishant Sharma s Acting is better than his bowling ...

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ul2LA8atp2

— Muhammed Ahmed Khokh (@axmedkhokhar) March 5, 2017



When it's the reception and you thought it was the wedding. pic.twitter.com/BPB0EPl0oI

— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) November 13, 2017

FabIndia showroom in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5zud3lxLrb — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 13, 2017



Percentage of Black Money holders vs White Money holders in India. pic.twitter.com/792XiG4TMM

— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 13, 2017

5 saal me world tour karna tha, 2 saal bache hai aur 146 countries baaki hai pic.twitter.com/tnSxwJLzoh — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) September 11, 2017



Doosri chappal kahan chali gayi pic.twitter.com/exPvK47vpz

— Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (@BakwasRadio) September 11, 2017

When you note bandi but the bandi doesn't note you back. pic.twitter.com/K0odR5HXJp — Light-Say-Burr (@gotzerochill) September 11, 2017



When you have taken so many flights that even in a room you feel you are taking off... pic.twitter.com/ZUpLabty4x

— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 11, 2017

Tujhe kya laga ladki sath mein hai toh chance miss kar dunga ? 📷 pic.twitter.com/77ao2k8Pvx — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) November 29, 2017



A Camera has face detector, Modi ji's face has a Camera detector.(2017) pic.twitter.com/5DyHJxE286

— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) November 28, 2017

Me after studying for 33 seconds pic.twitter.com/ndxeGGTSmM — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 15, 2017



Abhishek: Papa , What are your views about my acting career?

Big B: pic.twitter.com/SoIlFQ7hHA

— डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 15, 2017

When she rejects you by saying she doesn’t want to be in a relationship rn, and she gets a bf next week. pic.twitter.com/MlmxuZmgul — डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 10, 2017



When you're watching porn and your laptop gets connected to the nearest Bluetooth speaker pic.twitter.com/oZLAWUHEqE

— ANRDH. (@mahatma_wayne) October 15, 2017

pic.twitter.com/4Z53MgtXfW — william shookspeare is on vacation (@dracomallfoys) August 22, 2017

i am on meme levels unheard of pic.twitter.com/WaGYcXweGg — leon 🌨 (@leyawn) August 24, 2017

India explained for millennials. pic.twitter.com/kaGevECXtN — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 25, 2017

Richa Chadda met Aditya Narayan Now she is only Richa. — Shiva (@sh1vastic) October 3, 2017



When you use "thus" in an essay pic.twitter.com/LgC27qdzXe

— محسن (@SheikhMyBody) January 8, 2017



when my BFF uploads selfies, opinions, jokes, thoughts or feelings on facebook pic.twitter.com/n9IxqSIMaf

— BuzzFeed India (@BuzzFeedIndia) January 10, 2017

Marvel adding those post credit scenes. pic.twitter.com/xqCSjCFcEY — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 8, 2017



me adding "idk" at the end of my advice just in case smth goes wrong pic.twitter.com/rDtkk5Os04

— مَ (@mernaangry) January 8, 2017

Friend : Let's plan a Goa trip with our school buddies. Me : pic.twitter.com/jSUFC89Lcu — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) September 25, 2017



Crush: You'll find a way better girl than me

Me: pic.twitter.com/hv4Ez26Da2

— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 24, 2017



me: ill take a biology class, im smart enough for this just watch me

teacher: cells

me: pic.twitter.com/fHJJsPLioO

— ini 🐖 (@eskbl) February 5, 2017



Me: this tests is gonna be so easy, Ima get a 100

Test: Name______ pic.twitter.com/33BVDfV9oU



— Half Inch Punisher❄️☃️ (@Yahiam_) February 14, 2017





Her: wow you got a good job, you single, you dont play games, and you got your own place. Like whats wrong with you.



Me: I'm 5'7



Her pic.twitter.com/EcTpPulgcF

— Sith Lord Trell (@iTrap4TheHokage) February 17, 2017



Account balance: $100.00

Me: *spends $2.91*

New account balance: $97.09

Me: pic.twitter.com/yEhkqBvMTz



— mercury is in gatorade. (@PLAIDvillain) February 17, 2017





homeless person: could you spare some change?



me: sorry i can't



homeless person: broke ass



me: pic.twitter.com/b44Qjh2agm



— maha (@halalgang_) February 18, 2017



me: gently adds fries into the pot the oil: pic.twitter.com/GtvnYLNRit — rose-colored boy (@lilbabycurl) September 3, 2017



Big Ben's Final Ting pic.twitter.com/GYs7a4hZFv

— Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) September 2, 2017



the ting goes

skrrrrrrrrrrrrrah

pap pap kak kak kak

skibidipap pap

and a

pupubrrrrrrrrrrdoom

skya

du du

kun kun

boom boom

~ milk and honey



— tobi (@bobimono) September 2, 2017



Us insan ke baare mein koi aisa soche, kahe ya taint kare ki anti-Muslim,toh ye meri problem nahi hai, ye aapki problem hai:Sonu Nigam (2/2) pic.twitter.com/hmkPU38wpd



— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2017





Sonu Nigam gets his head shaved after a Fatwa was issued announcing 10 Lakhs for anyone who shaves Nigam's head pic.twitter.com/wWUZmnmb8N

— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2017



Q: What will Sonu Nigam do with the 10L he'll get for shaving his head?

.

.

.

.

.

.



A: Deposit it into his shavings account.#SelfThoo



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 19, 2017





Maulvi: 10 lakhs for shaving Sonu Nigam's head!



Sonu Nigam *shaves his head* : Gimme the money!



Maulvi: NEW PHONE WHO THIS?

— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 19, 2017



Bald men who took India by storm in 2017:



1. Sonu Nigam

2. Yogi Adityanath



— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2017





*Decent Haircut*

At Local Saloon - Rs.50

At Looks - Rs. 750

At Enrich - Rs.1500

From Maulvi - Priceless

— A La' Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) April 19, 2017



All Muslim moms will be throwing the example of Sonu Nigam as 'Dekh wo Azaan sunke neend se ut jaata hai aur tu hai naalayak' #sonunigam



— Mazhar (@SayMazhar) April 18, 2017

