25 Witty Tweets From Shah Rukh Khan Prove He Is The King Of Twitter
As the Badshah of Bollywood turns 52 today, we bring to you some of the funniest tweets by Shah Rukh Khan.
Khan who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Amarkant Varma in Dil Se.. Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.
SRK who enjoys almost 30M followers on the microblogging site Twitter doesn't disappoint here either. His wit and charm on the platform are as refreshing as ever.
He entered the Twitterverse by writing, "hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life."
hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2010
#1 Helping a prom goer like a boss.
@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom????— Sarthak Kher (@sarthakkher) April 7, 2015
@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015
@iamsrk She said yes! pic.twitter.com/LNXExR13YV— Sarthak Kher (@sarthakkher) June 3, 2015
@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love...and pepper it with a bit of humour.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015
#2 Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai.
#asksrk will u marry me today ?— Athar Rukh Khan S. (@Atharluvsrk) July 11, 2016
Marry marry....doesn't anybody want to be 'friends' anymore??!! https://t.co/lXgwfB8qWD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016
#3 Savagery.
@iamsrk Accha kuch Urdu main shed-shayri sunaye?? #askSRK— Бурхан (@iBoorishh) June 13, 2017
Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein... https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
#4 Self-love.
@iamsrk do you like yourself in beard or without beard? #AskSRK— 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) October 11, 2016
I just like myself period https://t.co/9dSu6OJqqq— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#5 He has the best replies.
#asksrk bollywood or Hollywood?— Brad Pitt (@susmitchakrabo1) June 13, 2017
Bech rahe ho kya??? https://t.co/V2nU2szGoA— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
#6 He has read them all.
What is wrong with Bollywood?— Ashish ™®♚ (@iAshishPunjabi) June 13, 2017
1st Fan by @iamsrk , 2nd Tubelight by Salman, so now electricity bill by Aamir khan?#AskSRK
Yeh joke purana ho gaya...koi nayi baat batao https://t.co/Wfirh8InAX— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
#7 Self deprecatory.
@iamsrk #AskSRK wts ur secrets to be looking cool always..?— Harry Poddar (@HarryPoddar) 11 اکتوبر، 2016
U mean apart from photoshop??? Ha ha https://t.co/Op6NA2Cg8N— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 11 اکتوبر، 2016
#8 Khan gets the weirdest requests.
i want to bite your lips! can i?? #asksrk— SRK's Mexican wife ♥ (@AlekhandraKhan) October 11, 2016
No I haven't brushed my teeth yet!!!! https://t.co/w53VlXDiYB— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#9 Technology and Shah Rukh Khan go hand in hand.
Some days you get Dratini and others r like chai without cheeni…. pic.twitter.com/yAnyGyypSu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 30, 2016
#10 He's sexy and he knows it.
I c this trend in News where leaving of someone or something is headlined as Rexit or Brexit.So if I leave from sumwhere am I Sexit??— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 22, 2016
#11 Like Kareena Kapoor says in Jab We Met, "Main apni favourite hoon."
@iamsrk who is your favorite actor except abram's father? #AskSRK— bugs (@Bunny_I_) June 2, 2015
@Bunny_I_ Aryan's father!!!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2015
#12 Here's how you dodge dodgy questions.
Amir khan or salman khan.— Starkboy (@Marieejuana_) July 11, 2016
Don't dodge the question #AskSrk @iamsrk
Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016
#13 Part-time doctor Khan.
@iamsrk As I'm typing, my hands are shaking, do you have any suggestions to fix this sudden difficulty? #AskSRK— ㅤㅤㅤㅤ• Mєяѕαℓ •ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@Z_Killerqueen18) October 11, 2016
Stop typing immediately https://t.co/ZESiLzVrtu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#14 Arey bhai bhai bhai bhai.
Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says “Michael Lal Cylcle Lal.” pic.twitter.com/GdD6RwSe9V— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2016
#15 What about linking the Aadhaar?
Mobile no. Milega?? 😍😍😄#AskSRK— HappyBirthdaySRK❤ (@ImJia29) July 11, 2016
Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also??? https://t.co/Qno5IeJMNK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016
#16 Difficult questions.
@iamsrk i want to kiss your dimple 😘😘😘 #AskSRK— La La La La ❤ (@iamsrkwife) 2016年10月11日
Which one left or right??? https://t.co/NAhRZ3ecJn— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 2016年10月11日
#17 When your dreams come true.
Sir hm garibo ko bhi rply de do jii 😂@iamsrk #Asksrk— Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) June 13, 2017
Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017
#18 Aha Chikna Chikna.
My mane is gone!!! Feeling chikna chikna….saara macho kharaab ho gaya… pic.twitter.com/ajpdSpIiyd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016
#19 Uh, oh!
I wanna die in your arms , will u allow me @iamsrk ?? #AskSrk— Aasim Khan (@EvilNawab) October 11, 2016
Please don't I know how to pick up girls in my arms not dead weight!!! https://t.co/GgEZ3nB2vR— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
20. Doctor Khan at it again.
@iamsrk Gharwali ke bacha hone wala hai n she keep tweeting to u Can u say hi n giv her a hug so she can take rest a bit? Big love #AskSRK— Zombiee. (@BeSameerKapoor) October 11, 2016
Thoda rest kar lo behen https://t.co/cLiAD70bD1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#21 Ummm awkward.
@iamsrk Will you accept if @KimKardashian offers you to be part of her next sex tape? #ASKSRK— Jangir (@jangir36) October 11, 2016
Ha ha. This is a first!!! https://t.co/kZQNnOaQ6O— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) ११ ऑक्टोबर, २०१६
#22 Tragedy mein comedy.
@iamsrk #AskSRK Shah how's your knee?— Akram Sheriff (@akramsheriff) October 11, 2016
Still very attached to the ankle and the thigh. https://t.co/OqisKNmBvS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#23 2+2 is 4 minus 1 that's 3. Quick Maths.
@iamsrk Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai ?— Syed Fasih Haider (@fasih_rulez) August 11, 2014
@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014
#24 No chill whatsoever.
@iamsrk I know u have 21.5 million followers, so it must be difficult for u to reply to everyone but why you r not replying to me #AskSRK 😭😭— sky (@akash6936) October 11, 2016
And what part u don't understand of ur own statement?!! https://t.co/PEMa9iZkK0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016
#25 The trap that Twitter is.
Oops... The flip side of technology! First there were pocket calls. And now pocket tweets! Was a mistake...— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2016
