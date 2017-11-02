25 Witty Tweets From Shah Rukh Khan Prove He Is The King Of Twitter

hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2010

@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom???? — Sarthak Kher (@sarthakkher) April 7, 2015

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love...and pepper it with a bit of humour. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015

#asksrk will u marry me today ? — Athar Rukh Khan S. (@Atharluvsrk) July 11, 2016

Marry marry....doesn't anybody want to be 'friends' anymore??!! https://t.co/lXgwfB8qWD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein... https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

@iamsrk do you like yourself in beard or without beard? #AskSRK — 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) October 11, 2016

I just like myself period https://t.co/9dSu6OJqqq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Bech rahe ho kya??? https://t.co/V2nU2szGoA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

What is wrong with Bollywood?

1st Fan by @iamsrk , 2nd Tubelight by Salman, so now electricity bill by Aamir khan?#AskSRK — Ashish ™®♚ (@iAshishPunjabi) June 13, 2017

Yeh joke purana ho gaya...koi nayi baat batao https://t.co/Wfirh8InAX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

@iamsrk #AskSRK wts ur secrets to be looking cool always..? — Harry Poddar (@HarryPoddar) 11 اکتوبر، 2016

U mean apart from photoshop??? Ha ha https://t.co/Op6NA2Cg8N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 11 اکتوبر، 2016

i want to bite your lips! can i?? #asksrk — SRK's Mexican wife ♥ (@AlekhandraKhan) October 11, 2016

No I haven't brushed my teeth yet!!!! https://t.co/w53VlXDiYB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Some days you get Dratini and others r like chai without cheeni…. pic.twitter.com/yAnyGyypSu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 30, 2016

I c this trend in News where leaving of someone or something is headlined as Rexit or Brexit.So if I leave from sumwhere am I Sexit?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 22, 2016

Amir khan or salman khan.

Don't dodge the question #AskSrk @iamsrk — Starkboy (@Marieejuana_) July 11, 2016

Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

@iamsrk As I'm typing, my hands are shaking, do you have any suggestions to fix this sudden difficulty? #AskSRK — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ• Mєяѕαℓ •ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@Z_Killerqueen18) October 11, 2016

Stop typing immediately https://t.co/ZESiLzVrtu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says “Michael Lal Cylcle Lal.” pic.twitter.com/GdD6RwSe9V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2016

Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also??? https://t.co/Qno5IeJMNK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

@iamsrk i want to kiss your dimple 😘😘😘 #AskSRK — La La La La ❤ (@iamsrkwife) 2016年10月11日

Which one left or right??? https://t.co/NAhRZ3ecJn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 2016年10月11日

Sir hm garibo ko bhi rply de do jii 😂@iamsrk #Asksrk — Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) June 13, 2017

Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

My mane is gone!!! Feeling chikna chikna….saara macho kharaab ho gaya… pic.twitter.com/ajpdSpIiyd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016

I wanna die in your arms , will u allow me @iamsrk ?? #AskSrk — Aasim Khan (@EvilNawab) October 11, 2016

Please don't I know how to pick up girls in my arms not dead weight!!! https://t.co/GgEZ3nB2vR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

@iamsrk Gharwali ke bacha hone wala hai n she keep tweeting to u Can u say hi n giv her a hug so she can take rest a bit? Big love #AskSRK — Zombiee. (@BeSameerKapoor) October 11, 2016

Thoda rest kar lo behen https://t.co/cLiAD70bD1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

@iamsrk Will you accept if @KimKardashian offers you to be part of her next sex tape? #ASKSRK — Jangir (@jangir36) October 11, 2016

Ha ha. This is a first!!! https://t.co/kZQNnOaQ6O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) ११ ऑक्टोबर, २०१६

Still very attached to the ankle and the thigh. https://t.co/OqisKNmBvS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

@iamsrk Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai ? — Syed Fasih Haider (@fasih_rulez) August 11, 2014

@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014

@iamsrk I know u have 21.5 million followers, so it must be difficult for u to reply to everyone but why you r not replying to me #AskSRK 😭😭 — sky (@akash6936) October 11, 2016

And what part u don't understand of ur own statement?!! https://t.co/PEMa9iZkK0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Oops... The flip side of technology! First there were pocket calls. And now pocket tweets! Was a mistake... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2016

Shah Rukh Khan a.k.a. Badshah of Bollywood turns 52 today. Hailing from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 25 years in the Hindi film industry, Khan has reached the peak of Bollywood hierarchy through a combination of grit, hard work, and talent.Khan who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Amarkant Varma in Dil Se.. Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.Image: ReutersSRK who enjoys almost 30M followers on the microblogging site Twitter doesn't disappoint here either. His wit and charm on the platform are as refreshing as ever.He entered the Twitterverse by writing, "hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life."