GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
6-min read

25 Witty Tweets From Shah Rukh Khan Prove He Is The King Of Twitter

As the Badshah of Bollywood turns 52 today, we bring to you some of the funniest tweets by Shah Rukh Khan.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 2, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
25 Witty Tweets From Shah Rukh Khan Prove He Is The King Of Twitter
Image: Twitter/ TED Talks
Shah Rukh Khan a.k.a. Badshah of Bollywood turns 52 today. Hailing from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 25 years in the Hindi film industry, Khan has reached the peak of Bollywood hierarchy through a combination of grit, hard work, and talent.

Khan who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Amarkant Varma in Dil Se.. Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

Shah-Rukh-Khan-at-the-Millennium-Dome-London

Image: Reuters

SRK who enjoys almost 30M followers on the microblogging site Twitter doesn't disappoint here either. His wit and charm on the platform are as refreshing as ever.

He entered the Twitterverse by writing, "hi everyone. being extremely shy i never thought i would be here. but my friend @kjohar25 insisted that i should learn to share my life."





#1 Helping a prom goer like a boss.

















#2 Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai.












#3 Savagery.







#4 Self-love.









#5 He has the best replies.








#6 He has read them all.










#7 Self deprecatory.








#8 Khan gets the weirdest requests.









#9 Technology and Shah Rukh Khan go hand in hand.





#10 He's sexy and he knows it.





#11 Like Kareena Kapoor says in Jab We Met, "Main apni favourite hoon."









#12 Here's how you dodge dodgy questions.










#13 Part-time doctor Khan.








#14 Arey bhai bhai bhai bhai.




#15 What about linking the Aadhaar?









#16 Difficult questions.










#17 When your dreams come true.










#18 Aha Chikna Chikna.




#19 Uh, oh!








20. Doctor Khan at it again.








#21 Ummm awkward.








#22 Tragedy mein comedy.










#23 2+2 is 4 minus 1 that's 3. Quick Maths.










#24 No chill whatsoever.











#25 The trap that Twitter is.




Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Fake Off with Shah Rukh Khan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES