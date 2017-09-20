30 Hilarious Puns From Desi Twitter That Will Make You LOL
Desi punsters are cracking funny (read lame) puns on a daily basis to give us our much-needed dose of laughter.
We desis are obsessed with punning. Remember Hansa and Praful from Khichdi? "Praaaaful, culture matlab?" "Woh apna maali hai na? Woh jab thak jaata hai toh uski maa usse kya kehti hai?" "Woh kehti hain ki..beta tu thak gaya hai na? Toh tu ped pe kal chadd...kal chadd... culture."
Yes, long, long before the Internet, the wordplays and puns were cracked and deciphered on our television sets.
Fast forward to today, punsters are all over the Internet cracking funny (read lame) puns to give us our daily dose of laughter.
Sit back, fasten your seatbelts because this is going to be one punny rollercoaster ride.
#1
A potato was interrogated by cops. After 3 hours of torture, it gave in and said 'Main batata hun, main batata hun...'— Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) April 12, 2013
#2
'I laughed yesterday' in Hindi is 'Michael Hussey'.— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) April 10, 2013
#3
A triangle asks— God Particle (@Gott_Partikel) November 23, 2014
"Tu jaanta hai mera baap cone hai" ...and rotates 360°.
#4
Relationship status: 6 balls. Because it's over.— shrew tea (@shrutithenaik) June 4, 2017
#5
*Jasmine rubs a magic lamp*— Praveen (@Pravmaga) September 24, 2015
"Who are you?"
"Princess Jasmine."
"Then why dress like a whore?"
"WTF! Aren't you a genie?"
"I'm a misogenie."
#6
Last time when someone called me hot was when I was blocking a bengali girl's way in a metro.— SlyFy (@AristoTroll) August 31, 2016
#7
IF YOU HAVE BLACK EYES THEN YOUR NAME IS RURU BECAUSE YE KALI KALI AANKHEIN? TU RURU. NOW APPLYING FOR NAME CHANGE IN PASSPORT.— Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) October 24, 2013
#8
Isko laga dala toh life pic.twitter.com/ILJ3xK81jC— k (@krazyfrog) January 5, 2017
#9
Arsenal naam hi galat hai. Na se nal hota hai— viral twt RTer (@Oinkoo) April 27, 2014
#10
What did Jaya say to Abhishek when they saw Amitabh coming home in a rickshaw, "Rickshey mein toh woh tumhare baap lagte hai"— K. (@beeba_puttar) October 20, 2012
#11
Why does khudkhushi in hindi mean suicide instead of masturbation?— jugal (@joogasama) June 5, 2014
#12
Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devsd. Ajay Devtc.— ｐａｔｈｉｋｒｉｔ (@BucketheadCase) May 25, 2013
#13
Toll Booths are nothing but Bill Gates.— #DestroyTheAadhaar (@Stupidosaur) June 13, 2014
#14
Russian porn gets me soviet.— Madhura (@PunsTurnMeOn) June 28, 2015
#15
Mathematical proof of why Bed is called 'Char-Pi'. pic.twitter.com/10ZvFgdw6Y— mohit ghune (@Ghunegaar) May 21, 2016
#16
jab bhi koi chickpea dekhun, mera dil deewana bole— shrew tea (@shrutithenaik) August 1, 2017
chole chole chole, chole chole chole
#17
*termites on date*— ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015
Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?
Termite: table for two.
#18
"Mehendi laga ke rakhna, dowry saja ke rakhna"- Indians— Vishal Dayama (@Sarcusstic) June 5, 2013
#19
When you sit cross-legged for 5 mins pic.twitter.com/oDIdnvPZPY— Shivam (@GhantaGuy) June 13, 2017
#20
Vishwanathan Anand gets tensed when the waiter in the hotel says 'Sir Check'— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) November 11, 2014
#21
Me: "Excuse me, Beer ke saath kuch complementary toh do?"— K. (@beeba_puttar) April 1, 2013
Waiter: "Nice Shirt!"
#22
Just saw a snake in Starbucks so I gently threw my coffee cup on its head to kill it so that saanp bhi mar jaye aur latte bhi na toote.— Shan (@klpe) April 29, 2015
#23
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) June 29, 2015
Beti Ko Joke Sunao Beti LMAO
#24
An old lady asked me the way to the temple, I replied 'Magistrate.'— doju (@bdheeraj) May 7, 2014
#25
Girl 1-a what you doing ya?— Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) December 6, 2013
Girl 2-nothing ya you ya?
G1-coffee ya?
G2- o ya ya
G1- o yaya
Yayayaaa.
Yayayaa..
Jo bhi mai ..kehna chahu...
#26
Chrome: Aja shaam hone ayi— Pranav (@pranavsapra) June 24, 2015
Internet explorer: mausam ne li angdayi
Chrome: toh kis baat ki hai ladayi?
Internet explorer: tu chal, mein IE
#27
Weed, tobacco, paper, filter: Joint family.— izzy (@abcdefu) February 14, 2013
#28
Never say "give me five" to a snake. Woh tumhe dus dega.— Mihir (@mihirmodi) September 25, 2011
#29
Main Roti rehti hoon, wo Atta hi nahi..— viral twt RTer (@Oinkoo) December 19, 2012
#30
