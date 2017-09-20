30 Hilarious Puns From Desi Twitter That Will Make You LOL

A potato was interrogated by cops. After 3 hours of torture, it gave in and said 'Main batata hun, main batata hun...' — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) April 12, 2013

'I laughed yesterday' in Hindi is 'Michael Hussey'. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) April 10, 2013

A triangle asks

"Tu jaanta hai mera baap cone hai" ...and rotates 360°. — God Particle (@Gott_Partikel) November 23, 2014

Relationship status: 6 balls. Because it's over. — shrew tea (@shrutithenaik) June 4, 2017

*Jasmine rubs a magic lamp*

"Who are you?"

"Princess Jasmine."

"Then why dress like a whore?"

"WTF! Aren't you a genie?"

"I'm a misogenie." — Praveen (@Pravmaga) September 24, 2015

Last time when someone called me hot was when I was blocking a bengali girl's way in a metro. — SlyFy (@AristoTroll) August 31, 2016

IF YOU HAVE BLACK EYES THEN YOUR NAME IS RURU BECAUSE YE KALI KALI AANKHEIN? TU RURU. NOW APPLYING FOR NAME CHANGE IN PASSPORT. — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) October 24, 2013

Isko laga dala toh life pic.twitter.com/ILJ3xK81jC — k (@krazyfrog) January 5, 2017

Arsenal naam hi galat hai. Na se nal hota hai — viral twt RTer (@Oinkoo) April 27, 2014

What did Jaya say to Abhishek when they saw Amitabh coming home in a rickshaw, "Rickshey mein toh woh tumhare baap lagte hai" — K. (@beeba_puttar) October 20, 2012

Why does khudkhushi in hindi mean suicide instead of masturbation? — jugal (@joogasama) June 5, 2014

Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devsd. Ajay Devtc. — ｐａｔｈｉｋｒｉｔ (@BucketheadCase) May 25, 2013

Toll Booths are nothing but Bill Gates. — #DestroyTheAadhaar (@Stupidosaur) June 13, 2014

Russian porn gets me soviet. — Madhura (@PunsTurnMeOn) June 28, 2015

Mathematical proof of why Bed is called 'Char-Pi'. pic.twitter.com/10ZvFgdw6Y — mohit ghune (@Ghunegaar) May 21, 2016

jab bhi koi chickpea dekhun, mera dil deewana bole

chole chole chole, chole chole chole — shrew tea (@shrutithenaik) August 1, 2017

*termites on date*

Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?

Termite: table for two. — ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015

"Mehendi laga ke rakhna, dowry saja ke rakhna"- Indians — Vishal Dayama (@Sarcusstic) June 5, 2013

When you sit cross-legged for 5 mins pic.twitter.com/oDIdnvPZPY — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) June 13, 2017

Vishwanathan Anand gets tensed when the waiter in the hotel says 'Sir Check' — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) November 11, 2014

Me: "Excuse me, Beer ke saath kuch complementary toh do?"



Waiter: "Nice Shirt!" — K. (@beeba_puttar) April 1, 2013

Just saw a snake in Starbucks so I gently threw my coffee cup on its head to kill it so that saanp bhi mar jaye aur latte bhi na toote. — Shan (@klpe) April 29, 2015

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Beti Ko Joke Sunao Beti LMAO — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) June 29, 2015

An old lady asked me the way to the temple, I replied 'Magistrate.' — doju (@bdheeraj) May 7, 2014

Girl 1-a what you doing ya?

Girl 2-nothing ya you ya?

G1-coffee ya?

G2- o ya ya

G1- o yaya

Yayayaaa.

Yayayaa..

Jo bhi mai ..kehna chahu... — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) December 6, 2013

Chrome: Aja shaam hone ayi

Internet explorer: mausam ne li angdayi



Chrome: toh kis baat ki hai ladayi?

Internet explorer: tu chal, mein IE — Pranav (@pranavsapra) June 24, 2015

Weed, tobacco, paper, filter: Joint family. — izzy (@abcdefu) February 14, 2013

Never say "give me five" to a snake. Woh tumhe dus dega. — Mihir (@mihirmodi) September 25, 2011

Main Roti rehti hoon, wo Atta hi nahi.. — viral twt RTer (@Oinkoo) December 19, 2012

Love them or detest them, you definitely cannot ignore them. Well, puns are not for everyone. While some may seem silly, others will make you take out a notebook and decode them for their complexity.We desis are obsessed with punning. Remember Hansa and Praful from Khichdi? "Praaaaful, culture matlab?" "Woh apna maali hai na? Woh jab thak jaata hai toh uski maa usse kya kehti hai?" "Woh kehti hain ki..beta tu thak gaya hai na? Toh tu ped pe kal chadd...kal chadd... culture."Yes, long, long before the Internet, the wordplays and puns were cracked and deciphered on our television sets.Fast forward to today, punsters are all over the Internet cracking funny (read lame) puns to give us our daily dose of laughter.Sit back, fasten your seatbelts because this is going to be one punny rollercoaster ride.