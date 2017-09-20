GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

30 Hilarious Puns From Desi Twitter That Will Make You LOL

Desi punsters are cracking funny (read lame) puns on a daily basis to give us our much-needed dose of laughter.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 20, 2017, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
30 Hilarious Puns From Desi Twitter That Will Make You LOL
Desi punsters are cracking funny (read lame) puns on a daily basis to give us our much-needed dose of laughter.
Love them or detest them, you definitely cannot ignore them. Well, puns are not for everyone. While some may seem silly, others will make you take out a notebook and decode them for their complexity.

We desis are obsessed with punning. Remember Hansa and Praful from Khichdi? "Praaaaful, culture matlab?" "Woh apna maali hai na? Woh jab thak jaata hai toh uski maa usse kya kehti hai?" "Woh kehti hain ki..beta tu thak gaya hai na? Toh tu ped pe kal chadd...kal chadd... culture."

Yes, long, long before the Internet, the wordplays and puns were cracked and deciphered on our television sets.

Fast forward to today, punsters are all over the Internet cracking funny (read lame) puns to give us our daily dose of laughter.

Sit back, fasten your seatbelts because this is going to be one punny rollercoaster ride.

#1




#2





#3





#4





#5





#6





#7





#8





#9





#10





#11





#12





#13





#14





#15





#16





#17





#18





#19





#20





#21





#22





#23





#24





#25





#26





#27





#28





#29





#30





Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES