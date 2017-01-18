5 Times Baba Ramdev Proved He Is Fit As A Fiddle

There is no denying that yoga has made Baba Ramdev what he is today and in turn the spiritual leader has left no stone unturned in revolutionising and popularising it worldwide.

But after the launch his brand Pantajali, the yoga guru's focus seems to have shifted from teaching and popularising yoga to his well established business which is presently running in crores.

And even though this maybe a fact, time and again Baba Ramdev has appeared on television shows and attended events to prove that even Pantanjali is a priority, yoga is something that he isn't giving up, and it will something that will stay with him for a lifetime.

His fitness - mental and physical, is a result of his practising yoga for several years and there have been several occasions on which the yoga leader has proven that he is fitter that people younger and older to him.

Here are 5 times that Baba Ramdev proved that he is fitter than we think he is:

Display of football skills



Last year on 25 January, a football match between Parliamentarians and Cinestars ended with the latter winning 10-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital. Football For Nation (Football Ka Mahamuqabla) which was organised by the Adhunik Art Gallery and Pranira International for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet schemes -- Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao Beti Padao, saw the likes of Priyanka Kothari, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, sports minister Vijay Goel and New Delhi constituency MP Meenakshi Lekhi, in attendance.

In fact, Baba Ramdev gave a glimpse of his fitness and football skills when he played the match like a pro!

Baba Ramdev beats Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar



Baba Ramdev displayed his wrestling prowess by beating Olympic champion Sushil Kumar, who is almost half his age, in Haridwar. Attributing his his strength to yoga, cow's milk and ghee, he said that Sushil and Satpal had urged him to wrestle to promote the sport.

Baba Ramdev and Harbhajan Singh arm wrestling on stage



At the inauguration of the Chhattisgarh Cricket League, Baba Ramdev arm wrestled with cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Although the match was tied between the two, later the yoga guru hugged Singh and lifted him up, proving that he too is fit as a fiddle.

Baba Ramdev defeats actor Ranveer Singh in a yoga-dance battle



When Ranveer Singh invited Baba Ramdev on stage during a event in the capital, he could never imagined what was to follow next.

Although Baba Ramdev stated that he could not dance, he obliged by agreeing to do some tough exercises and the actor promptly joined the yoga guru. The two performed yoga to the tunes of Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, but after matching steps with the yoga guru for sometime, Ranveer gave up and stood watching with folded hands. When after the yoga-dance session, Ramdev asked Ranveer wrestle with him, the actor accepted defeat with folded hands.

Even Ranveer Singh found it difficult to match Baba Ramdev's energy!

Baba Ramdev performs yoga with a contestant on a show



In January last year, Baba Ramdev appeared as guest on a show India's Best Dramebaaz. He performed yoga with a contestant Preetjot and it was super amazing to see how he was as fit sa the little kid who was one the many participants on the show.