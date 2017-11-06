A 13-Year-Old Boy Saved Rs 62,000 In Coins To Buy His Sister A Scooter

While we fight our siblings over the silliest of things, the mutual love always remains unconditional. Perhaps the gestures, tiny or big, toward your siblings strengthens the bond even further.A young boy named Yash hailing from Jaipur, aged 13, gave new meaning to sibling love on the eve Diwali when he walked into a Honda showroom to buy his sister a scooter and wanted to pay the entire amount of Rs 62,000 in coins.As the showroom's shutters were about to drop, the boy with no currency notes showed up with his sister and two bags full of coins, TOI reported.The showroom staff initially reluctant to accept so many coins, finally gave in as the boy convinced them that he and his sister had saved money for years for it."We saved the amount from our pocket money which we usually get in coins. Even when we get it in the form of currency notes, we exchanged it for coins," Yash told TOI.Dealer Santosh Kumar told NBT, "We see a lot of customers who come with coins to pay a part of total amount of the vehicles. But, it was a special case where both of them paid entire amount with coins.""Yash, who bought scooter for his sister, said, "We saved this money from our pocket money which we usually get in coins. Even when we get the pocket money in the form of currency notes, we exchanged it in coins to save spending."It took almost two and a half hours for the staff to count the coins and they had their showroom open for extra hours, Mumbai Mirror reported.