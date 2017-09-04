GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

A Video Of India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Making ‘Avakaya’ Pickle Is Going Viral

The aim to have a full-time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the all-important ministry. (Photo credits: Parakala Prabhakar/YouTube)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 4, 2017, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Video Of India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Making ‘Avakaya’ Pickle Is Going Viral
The aim to have a full-time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the all-important ministry. (Photo credits: Parakala Prabhakar/YouTube)
Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Defence Minister of India - the second woman to be in-charge of the portfolio after Indira Gandhi. By virtue of her elevation she automatically is now part of the all-powerful cabinet committee on security. In the process, the first time MP leapfrogs over senior party colleagues in the cabinet.

As soon as the new hit the social media, people took to the micro blogging site to congratulate Sitaraman on her promotion.

 

























Soon after, old pics of the minister sitting on the floor and preparing 'Avakaya' pickle started doing the rounds on the Internet. A few users took to Twitter to share WhatsApp forwards.













Turns out, there's also a video of the minister preparing the pickle uploaded on YouTube. The 4-year-old video has been uploaded on a YouTube channel that belongs to none other than her husband Parakala Prabhakar.

For the uninitiated, the mouth-watering Andhra Pradesh dish is nothing but mango pickle that goes by the name of "avakai" or "avakaya". The key ingredients of avakai are ‘ava’ which means mustard and ‘kai’ or ‘kaya’ meaning raw fruit. There are several variations of avakai/ avakaaya such as bellam avakai (sweet mango pickle), nuvvu avakai (sesame seeds), allam avakai (ginger), , endu avakai (sun dried), pesara avakaya (moong dal), etc. In case you are drooling already, here's a handy recipe.

Here's the video of Nirmala Sitharaman preparing the pickle:





The aim to have a full-time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the all-important ministry.

Of all the choices the Prime Minister has had to make- in this reshuffle - as also in the past, the biggest challenge for Mr Modi has been to find the right person for the defence ministry.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also in-charge of the Defence Ministry, says the ministry has gone to a competent woman, who has worked her way up to reach here.

When the BJP won a massive victory in 2014, the defence ministry was first handed over to Arun Jaitley. He held the dual charge along with that of finance. Later Manohar Parrikar was drafted in from Goa. Prime Ministers in the past have shown great care in choosing their defence ministers. Aspirants are gauged on broadly three parameters- probity, loyalty and political experience.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.