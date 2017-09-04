A Video Of India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Making ‘Avakaya’ Pickle Is Going Viral
The aim to have a full-time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the all-important ministry. (Photo credits: Parakala Prabhakar/YouTube)
As soon as the new hit the social media, people took to the micro blogging site to congratulate Sitaraman on her promotion.
#CabinetReshuffle - Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Defence Minister. Second woman to hold the post after Indira Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/nrSizdCcut
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2017
A woman #Defence minister is one of the biggest signs of #womenempowerment in any country #NirmalaSitharaman 👏👏👏👏 #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/LCnUz2rz73 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 3, 2017
A special mention of the 1 st full time female defence minister @nsitharaman ji. Take a bow 👏👏👏
— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 3, 2017
Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India's next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 3, 2017
Don't think @NSitharaman's appointment as defence minister is as much about women's empowerment as it is abt a solid choice for a tough job.
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 3, 2017
Women break another glass ceiling. Nirmala Sitaraman is Defence Minister. Kudos to PM for breaking this male bastion. — R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) September 3, 2017
Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji on becoming Defence Minister. This is when she visited Arunachal Pradesh to tie Rakhis to our jawans. pic.twitter.com/OHsIpZmjJ3
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2017
Only a person of @PMOIndia kind could have appointed @nsitharaman as India's Defence Minister. She is a woman of impeccable integrity+acumen — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 3, 2017
Soon after, old pics of the minister sitting on the floor and preparing 'Avakaya' pickle started doing the rounds on the Internet. A few users took to Twitter to share WhatsApp forwards.
The lady sitting on the floor and making avakaya pickles is the defence minister of the country Smt @nsitharaman
viaWA pic.twitter.com/hLwtKCsBcP
— #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) September 4, 2017
Making mango pickle 'Aavakaaya' with mom, an old pic of Nirmala Sitaraman, Defence Minister of India.@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/k06p0IxALu
— Shail (@shailu_CA) September 4, 2017
New Defence Minister is an expert in preparing pickles !👌💐.Hope madam ji we will also get an opportunity to taste mouth watering pickle. pic.twitter.com/e2iPIaF78U — SHAMA SUNDER. (@shamsunder55) September 4, 2017
Turns out, there's also a video of the minister preparing the pickle uploaded on YouTube. The 4-year-old video has been uploaded on a YouTube channel that belongs to none other than her husband Parakala Prabhakar.
For the uninitiated, the mouth-watering Andhra Pradesh dish is nothing but mango pickle that goes by the name of "avakai" or "avakaya". The key ingredients of avakai are ‘ava’ which means mustard and ‘kai’ or ‘kaya’ meaning raw fruit. There are several variations of avakai/ avakaaya such as bellam avakai (sweet mango pickle), nuvvu avakai (sesame seeds), allam avakai (ginger), , endu avakai (sun dried), pesara avakaya (moong dal), etc. In case you are drooling already, here's a handy recipe.
Here's the video of Nirmala Sitharaman preparing the pickle:
