#CabinetReshuffle - Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Defence Minister. Second woman to hold the post after Indira Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/nrSizdCcut

— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2017



A special mention of the 1 st full time female defence minister @nsitharaman ji. Take a bow 👏👏👏

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 3, 2017

Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India's next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) September 3, 2017



Don't think @NSitharaman's appointment as defence minister is as much about women's empowerment as it is abt a solid choice for a tough job.

— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 3, 2017

Women break another glass ceiling. Nirmala Sitaraman is Defence Minister. Kudos to PM for breaking this male bastion. — R Jagannathan (@TheJaggi) September 3, 2017



Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji on becoming Defence Minister. This is when she visited Arunachal Pradesh to tie Rakhis to our jawans. pic.twitter.com/OHsIpZmjJ3

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2017

Only a person of @PMOIndia kind could have appointed @nsitharaman as India's Defence Minister. She is a woman of impeccable integrity+acumen — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 3, 2017



The lady sitting on the floor and making avakaya pickles is the defence minister of the country Smt @nsitharaman

viaWA pic.twitter.com/hLwtKCsBcP



— #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) September 4, 2017

Making mango pickle 'Aavakaaya' with mom, an old pic of Nirmala Sitaraman, Defence Minister of India.@nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/k06p0IxALu

— Shail (@shailu_CA) September 4, 2017

New Defence Minister is an expert in preparing pickles !👌💐.Hope madam ji we will also get an opportunity to taste mouth watering pickle. pic.twitter.com/e2iPIaF78U — SHAMA SUNDER. (@shamsunder55) September 4, 2017





The aim to have a full-time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the all-important ministry.



Of all the choices the Prime Minister has had to make- in this reshuffle - as also in the past, the biggest challenge for Mr Modi has been to find the right person for the defence ministry.



Nirmala Sitharaman is the new Defence Minister of India - the second woman to be in-charge of the portfolio after Indira Gandhi. By virtue of her elevation she automatically is now part of the all-powerful cabinet committee on security. In the process, the first time MP leapfrogs over senior party colleagues in the cabinet.