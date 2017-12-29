Aadhaar, Farrago And Sulochan: The A-Z Handbook Of The Words We Learnt In 2017
We got some 'bigly' words here.
We got some 'bigly' words here.
This was the year of new words, and old words that became words with entirely different meanings. While Shahsi Tharoor made us run for our dictionaries, Donald Trump created words that we couldn't find in any dictionary.
So, we decided to put together the words we learned in 2017. And worry not, we got their meanings too.
So, we decided to put together the words we learned in 2017. And worry not, we got their meanings too.
| Edited by: Adrija Bose
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jumanji Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson Action-Adventure is The Best Ride Out of 2017
- Shocking! Juhi Parmar And Sachin Shroff File For Divorce After Eight Years Of Marriage
- Tiger-Disha, Sushant-Kriti, Anand-Sonam, Rajkummar-Patralekha To Ring In 2018 Together
- Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan Thinks This Contestant Will Win The Show
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo