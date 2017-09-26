'Main Likh Ke Deta Hun,' This Newton Meme is the Latest Internet Rage

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

Brahmin friend : apni shaadi mei daaru nahin rakhunga



Me : pic.twitter.com/1SHbRGrupl — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 25, 2017

When a Dombivli guy invites his friends from Bandra for a house party pic.twitter.com/Ge1JjwLTSk — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) September 25, 2017

My Real life friend when I say “i Have 15K followers on Twitter”

Friend: jab Zarurat padegi tab.... pic.twitter.com/8QJqX9SeZP — Dj (@friendlii_ghost) September 25, 2017

Friend : Let's plan a Goa trip with our school buddies.



Me : pic.twitter.com/jSUFC89Lcu — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) September 25, 2017

Friend: Navratri mein Mera birthday hai. Party mein veg rahega. Sabhi doston ko batana hai.

Me: pic.twitter.com/m4G8rAN0E4 — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) September 25, 2017

Shirish Kunder: Yaar ek achhi script churayi hai.. agar ispe maine movie banayi to kaisa response rahega?



Friend: pic.twitter.com/VHUStBU53k — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 25, 2017

When you throw a Daru party in Navratras. pic.twitter.com/V4h2mxJqwW — GRV (@MildlyClassic) September 25, 2017

*Goa plan*

Pic1: when friend says me aaunga pakka

Pic2: me pic.twitter.com/Dcr5EPBcoo — Maithun (@Being_Humor) September 25, 2017

Meteorological dept: It is not going to rain for the next 24 hours

Mumbaikars: pic.twitter.com/vOntN0H1vu — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 24, 2017

she: I'll never fight with you

me: pic.twitter.com/D4SEWa5lc5 — ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 24, 2017

When crush said "You will find someone better." pic.twitter.com/QoWX4zOWiC — Humourologist (@silver_starr_) September 24, 2017

Crush: You'll find a way better girl than me

Me: pic.twitter.com/hv4Ez26Da2 — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 24, 2017

Newton has been getting rave reviews at the box office. Apart from word-of-mouth, the fact that the news that it will represent India at the Oscars came out on the day of its release itself, has given it a much-needed spurt in footfalls.The movie, produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, had its world premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, where it even won an award.Newton, which stars National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday: "Newton shows remarkable 162.5 per cent growth on Saturday. Friday Rs 96 lakh, Saturday Rs 2.52 crore. Total: Rs 3.48 crore India biz."The growing popularity of the movie with the social media community has inspired many on the micro-blogging site to turn two scenes from the movie into hilarious memes.The first meme includes Pankaj Tripathi challenging Rajkummar Rao by saying nobody would turn up at the polling booth. “Main likh ke deta hun, koi nahi aayega, (I will give it to you in writing that nobody will show up)" he says.(With IANS inputs)