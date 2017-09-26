'Main Likh Ke Deta Hun,' This Newton Meme is the Latest Internet Rage
In the above scene, Pankaj Tripathi challenges Rajkummar Rao by saying nobody would turn up at the polling booth. “Main likh ke deta hun, koi nahi aayega, (I will give it to you in writing that nobody will show up)."
The movie, produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, had its world premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, where it even won an award.
Newton, which stars National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process.
Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday: "Newton shows remarkable 162.5 per cent growth on Saturday. Friday Rs 96 lakh, Saturday Rs 2.52 crore. Total: Rs 3.48 crore India biz."
The growing popularity of the movie with the social media community has inspired many on the micro-blogging site to turn two scenes from the movie into hilarious memes.
Brahmin friend : apni shaadi mei daaru nahin rakhunga— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 25, 2017
Me : pic.twitter.com/1SHbRGrupl
When a Dombivli guy invites his friends from Bandra for a house party pic.twitter.com/Ge1JjwLTSk— Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) September 25, 2017
My Real life friend when I say “i Have 15K followers on Twitter”— Dj (@friendlii_ghost) September 25, 2017
Friend: jab Zarurat padegi tab.... pic.twitter.com/8QJqX9SeZP
Friend : Let's plan a Goa trip with our school buddies.— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) September 25, 2017
Me : pic.twitter.com/jSUFC89Lcu
😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JExYGnra74— Delhi se hu bhench*d (@delhichatter) September 25, 2017
Friend: Navratri mein Mera birthday hai. Party mein veg rahega. Sabhi doston ko batana hai.— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) September 25, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/m4G8rAN0E4
Shirish Kunder: Yaar ek achhi script churayi hai.. agar ispe maine movie banayi to kaisa response rahega?— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 25, 2017
Friend: pic.twitter.com/VHUStBU53k
When you throw a Daru party in Navratras. pic.twitter.com/V4h2mxJqwW— GRV (@MildlyClassic) September 25, 2017
.@TripathiiPankaj has an answer to everything. pic.twitter.com/M3Kg2iJBVL— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 25, 2017
*Goa plan*— Maithun (@Being_Humor) September 25, 2017
Pic1: when friend says me aaunga pakka
Pic2: me pic.twitter.com/Dcr5EPBcoo
Rajkummar Rao's response to Tripathi from the same scene became the next meme.
Meteorological dept: It is not going to rain for the next 24 hours— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 24, 2017
Mumbaikars: pic.twitter.com/vOntN0H1vu
she: I'll never fight with you— ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) September 24, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/D4SEWa5lc5
When crush said "You will find someone better." pic.twitter.com/QoWX4zOWiC— Humourologist (@silver_starr_) September 24, 2017
Crush: You'll find a way better girl than me— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 24, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/hv4Ez26Da2
Man: I am illiterate.— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) September 24, 2017
Rahul gandhi: pic.twitter.com/uo2cLDAy7S
