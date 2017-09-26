GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

'Main Likh Ke Deta Hun,' This Newton Meme is the Latest Internet Rage

In the above scene, Pankaj Tripathi challenges Rajkummar Rao by saying nobody would turn up at the polling booth. “Main likh ke deta hun, koi nahi aayega, (I will give it to you in writing that nobody will show up)."

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 26, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
Photo credits: YouTube Screenshot / Eros Now
Newton has been getting rave reviews at the box office. Apart from word-of-mouth, the fact that the news that it will represent India at the Oscars came out on the day of its release itself, has given it a much-needed spurt in footfalls.

The movie, produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, had its world premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, where it even won an award.

Newton, which stars National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, is sent to the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, to conduct a free and fair voting process.




Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday: "Newton shows remarkable 162.5 per cent growth on Saturday. Friday Rs 96 lakh, Saturday Rs 2.52 crore. Total: Rs 3.48 crore India biz."

The growing popularity of the movie with the social media community has inspired many on the micro-blogging site to turn two scenes from the movie into hilarious memes.

The first meme includes Pankaj Tripathi challenging Rajkummar Rao by saying nobody would turn up at the polling booth. “Main likh ke deta hun, koi nahi aayega, (I will give it to you in writing that nobody will show up)" he says.









































Rajkummar Rao's response to Tripathi from the same scene became the next meme.






















(With IANS inputs)

