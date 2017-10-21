GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
After #SRKMeetsAruna Goes Viral, SRK Responds To Cancer Patient's Last Wish To Meet Him

Shah Rukh Khan who took notice of the viral hashtag soon recorded a video of himself and even made a phone call to Aruna who is battling cancer.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 21, 2017, 10:15 AM IST
Photo credits: Priyanka / SRK Universe
Aruna PK, an elderly woman full of life and positivity is currently battling cancer and her ultimate wish is to meet the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

If you thought Twitter was only a place for trolls, memes, and jokes, you'd have to reconsider it. Good people of the Internet came together to trend #SRKMeetsAruna along with a sketch that shows Aruna and SRK together.

Her photo on a hospital bed and smiling has since then gone viral on the microblogging site.



Earlier this March, Aruna had tweeted about her 6-year-long battle with cancer.




And how SRK has been a source of strength for her in the testing times.




But now, going by the tweets, Aruna is critical and good people on Twitter want SRK to meet his biggest fan.






























And the Internet made it happen.


Shah Rukh Khan recorded a video message which was later shared by SRK Universe (@SRKuniverse) Twitter account. In the video he says:

"Hello Aruna, this is Shah Rukh and first of all let me thank you from the bottom of my heart for loving me so much, caring for me so much and thinking of me so much. I’ve made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you’re fighting with an illness and I want to say is me, my whole family, all our friends we are all praying for your wellness. We are doing duas, pooja men yaad rakh rahe hain aapko. Aapki tabyat bahot jaldi theek ho jaaye."

Watch the entire video here:







It was later confirmed on the site by Aruna's daughter Priyanka that SRK not only recorded a video but even made a phone call to Aruna which made her smile a big smile through her oxygen mask.




Her son Akshat too thanked the superstar for his gesture.




Many others on the social media appreciated King Khan's heart-warming gesture and how he cares about every single fan of his.





















Internet, you beauty.
