After #SRKMeetsAruna Goes Viral, SRK Responds To Cancer Patient's Last Wish To Meet Him
Shah Rukh Khan who took notice of the viral hashtag soon recorded a video of himself and even made a phone call to Aruna who is battling cancer.
Photo credits: Priyanka / SRK Universe
If you thought Twitter was only a place for trolls, memes, and jokes, you'd have to reconsider it. Good people of the Internet came together to trend #SRKMeetsAruna along with a sketch that shows Aruna and SRK together.
Her photo on a hospital bed and smiling has since then gone viral on the microblogging site.
Earlier this March, Aruna had tweeted about her 6-year-long battle with cancer.
Time for some celebration - 6 years of being a cancer survior ☺️— Aruna (@Arunapk57) March 3, 2017
And how SRK has been a source of strength for her in the testing times.
I am full of gratitude to Doctors, family and friends and last but not least @iamsrk for being source of strength he doesn't even know he is https://t.co/qpTh9lEhSQ— Aruna (@Arunapk57) March 4, 2017
But now, going by the tweets, Aruna is critical and good people on Twitter want SRK to meet his biggest fan.
#KingKhan's biggest fan and a #cancer patient with critical health condition @Arunapk57 has her ultimate wish to meet @iamsrk#SRKmeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/Uel6kOHpki— Parikshit Sachdeva (@sachdevaparik) October 17, 2017
Situation is critical and time is limited.— Akshat Khot (@akshatkhot) October 19, 2017
Please let's make this happen! @Arunapk57 @iamsrk @gaurikhan @karanjohar @TheFarahKhan https://t.co/S1VcTVfcnR
Dear @iamsrk this woman @Arunapk57 aunty is on her death bed at this point & anything can happen. She just wants to see you. Video call? Plz— A La' Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) October 19, 2017
Critical health condition cancer patient needs to meet you @iamsrk— Parikshit Sachdeva (@sachdevaparik) October 17, 2017
After battling cancer for 6 years, her ultimate wish is to meet you once. pic.twitter.com/sMI3uy7xj2
Please make it happen @iamsrk. Time is less, please meet the beautiful soul @Arunapk57, the greatest SRK fan. Please do! #SRKmeetsAruna— तोहार मेमे ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) October 20, 2017
Being an @iamsrk fan myself, i hope he notices this to meet @Arunapk57 https://t.co/IuCScxwo1x— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 18, 2017
Hey @iamsrk - you are inspiration to zillions, just like you- our beloved @Arunapk57 is fighter-survivor and inspiration to many! Please make #SRKmeetsAruna happen! 🙌🏻 let her only wish be true. She brings smile on million faces- you only can bring smile on her face! 🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FPaE6zqwmB— किताब (@BhumikaShah7) October 19, 2017
I hope #SRKmeetsAruna. Such fans need to be treated as special ones by their fav star. Hey @iamsrk do meet her at least for 5 mins.— Hunting Tiger!!!!! (@_EternalSalman_) October 18, 2017
Dear @iamsrk— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 20, 2017
Ur fan @Arunapk57 is suffering frm cancer, her last wish is to meet u. Pls meet her if u can.#SRKmeetsAruna #SRKplzMeetAruna pic.twitter.com/REi25gv6C0
And the Internet made it happen.
Shah Rukh Khan recorded a video message which was later shared by SRK Universe (@SRKuniverse) Twitter account. In the video he says:
"Hello Aruna, this is Shah Rukh and first of all let me thank you from the bottom of my heart for loving me so much, caring for me so much and thinking of me so much. I’ve made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you’re fighting with an illness and I want to say is me, my whole family, all our friends we are all praying for your wellness. We are doing duas, pooja men yaad rakh rahe hain aapko. Aapki tabyat bahot jaldi theek ho jaaye."
Watch the entire video here:
Heartwarming message from @iamsrk to @Arunapk57— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) October 20, 2017
SRK WINS HEARTS pic.twitter.com/snufolmdny
Full Message by @iamsrk to @Arunapk57 aunty ❤️#SRKmeetsAruna— #FAN ✌️ (@FanDeSRK) October 20, 2017
SRK WINS HEARTS pic.twitter.com/SjELVORR4S
It was later confirmed on the site by Aruna's daughter Priyanka that SRK not only recorded a video but even made a phone call to Aruna which made her smile a big smile through her oxygen mask.
Thank you @iamsrk for the video & the phone call. You made @Arunapk57 smile a big smile through her oxygen mask! #grateful #SRKMeetsAruna— Priyanka (@priyankakhot) October 20, 2017
Her son Akshat too thanked the superstar for his gesture.
Thank you so much @iamsrk, the first thing is off her bucket list!— Akshat Khot (@akshatkhot) October 20, 2017
God bless you, sir.@Arunapk57 #SRKmeetsAruna
Many others on the social media appreciated King Khan's heart-warming gesture and how he cares about every single fan of his.
This is much better feeling than any blockbuster or 400 crore club film. Thank u @iamsrk sir for making @Arunapk57 smile #SRKmeetsAruna https://t.co/DKZGIPUDCD— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk_rahul) October 20, 2017
Haters gonna hate but I love @iamsrk more. Who truly cares for single fan. He made @Arunapk57 smile maybe for the last time#SRKMeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/kR2vIVfL45— Adolf Hitler (@AdolfHiitler_) October 20, 2017
Thanks a lot @iamsrk sir for this wonderful heartwarming message for @Arunapk57 ji best regards #SRKmeetsAruna— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 21, 2017
pic.twitter.com/5jh20Gqjky
The power of social media and the magnanimity of @iamsrk's heart make miracles happen. Sending positivity to @Arunapk57#SRKmeetsAruna https://t.co/6dvf6a2yA7— Anuja G (@AnujazzZ) October 20, 2017
SRK is Such a Sweetheart...He Send Video Message To Her ( Cancer Patient) & Promise Her Meet Very Soon #SRKmeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/KVUw0bAcB6— RahuL Choudhury (@Rahul_SRKians) October 20, 2017
Thank you @iamsrk for the call— Naman Rathod (@iNamanrathod05) October 21, 2017
Love you a lot😍❤
Twitter is a beautiful place❤#SRKmeetsAruna
Internet, you beauty.
