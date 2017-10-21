After #SRKMeetsAruna Goes Viral, SRK Responds To Cancer Patient's Last Wish To Meet Him

Time for some celebration - 6 years of being a cancer survior ☺️ — Aruna (@Arunapk57) March 3, 2017

I am full of gratitude to Doctors, family and friends and last but not least @iamsrk for being source of strength he doesn't even know he is https://t.co/qpTh9lEhSQ — Aruna (@Arunapk57) March 4, 2017

Dear @iamsrk this woman @Arunapk57 aunty is on her death bed at this point & anything can happen. She just wants to see you. Video call? Plz — A La' Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) October 19, 2017

Critical health condition cancer patient needs to meet you @iamsrk

After battling cancer for 6 years, her ultimate wish is to meet you once. pic.twitter.com/sMI3uy7xj2 — Parikshit Sachdeva (@sachdevaparik) October 17, 2017

Please make it happen @iamsrk. Time is less, please meet the beautiful soul @Arunapk57, the greatest SRK fan. Please do! #SRKmeetsAruna — तोहार मेमे ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) October 20, 2017

Being an @iamsrk fan myself, i hope he notices this to meet @Arunapk57 https://t.co/IuCScxwo1x — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 18, 2017

Hey @iamsrk - you are inspiration to zillions, just like you- our beloved @Arunapk57 is fighter-survivor and inspiration to many! Please make #SRKmeetsAruna happen! 🙌🏻 let her only wish be true. She brings smile on million faces- you only can bring smile on her face! 🙌🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FPaE6zqwmB — किताब (@BhumikaShah7) October 19, 2017

I hope #SRKmeetsAruna. Such fans need to be treated as special ones by their fav star. Hey @iamsrk do meet her at least for 5 mins. — Hunting Tiger!!!!! (@_EternalSalman_) October 18, 2017

Dear @iamsrk



Ur fan @Arunapk57 is suffering frm cancer, her last wish is to meet u. Pls meet her if u can.#SRKmeetsAruna #SRKplzMeetAruna pic.twitter.com/REi25gv6C0 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 20, 2017

Thank you @iamsrk for the video & the phone call. You made @Arunapk57 smile a big smile through her oxygen mask! #grateful #SRKMeetsAruna — Priyanka (@priyankakhot) October 20, 2017

Thank you so much @iamsrk, the first thing is off her bucket list!

God bless you, sir.@Arunapk57 #SRKmeetsAruna — Akshat Khot (@akshatkhot) October 20, 2017

This is much better feeling than any blockbuster or 400 crore club film. Thank u @iamsrk sir for making @Arunapk57 smile #SRKmeetsAruna https://t.co/DKZGIPUDCD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk_rahul) October 20, 2017

Haters gonna hate but I love @iamsrk more. Who truly cares for single fan. He made @Arunapk57 smile maybe for the last time#SRKMeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/kR2vIVfL45 — Adolf Hitler (@AdolfHiitler_) October 20, 2017

Thanks a lot @iamsrk sir for this wonderful heartwarming message for @Arunapk57 ji best regards #SRKmeetsAruna

pic.twitter.com/5jh20Gqjky — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 21, 2017

The power of social media and the magnanimity of @iamsrk's heart make miracles happen. Sending positivity to @Arunapk57#SRKmeetsAruna https://t.co/6dvf6a2yA7 — Anuja G (@AnujazzZ) October 20, 2017

SRK is Such a Sweetheart...He Send Video Message To Her ( Cancer Patient) & Promise Her Meet Very Soon #SRKmeetsAruna pic.twitter.com/KVUw0bAcB6 — RahuL Choudhury (@Rahul_SRKians) October 20, 2017

Thank you @iamsrk for the call

Love you a lot😍❤



Twitter is a beautiful place❤#SRKmeetsAruna — Naman Rathod (@iNamanrathod05) October 21, 2017

Aruna PK, an elderly woman full of life and positivity is currently battling cancer and her ultimate wish is to meet the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.If you thought Twitter was only a place for trolls, memes, and jokes, you'd have to reconsider it. Good people of the Internet came together to trend #SRKMeetsAruna along with a sketch that shows Aruna and SRK together.Her photo on a hospital bed and smiling has since then gone viral on the microblogging site.Shah Rukh Khan recorded a video message which was later shared by SRK Universe (@SRKuniverse) Twitter account. In the video he says:"Hello Aruna, this is Shah Rukh and first of all let me thank you from the bottom of my heart for loving me so much, caring for me so much and thinking of me so much. I’ve made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you’re fighting with an illness and I want to say is me, my whole family, all our friends we are all praying for your wellness. We are doing duas, pooja men yaad rakh rahe hain aapko. Aapki tabyat bahot jaldi theek ho jaaye."It was later confirmed on the site by Aruna's daughter Priyanka that SRK not only recorded a video but even made a phone call to Aruna which made her smile a big smile through her oxygen mask.Internet, you beauty.