After Priyanka, Deepika Padukone To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Deepika will be seen promoting her Hollywood debut film xXx: Return of the Xander Cage on the show.

According to sources, the Bollywood star will be seen interacting with host Ellen DeGeneres on the show which will be aired on January 18th. xXx: Return Of the Xander Cage features Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose along with Deepika. The film, which will be releasing in India a week before its scheduled world-wide release, is a sequel of the hit xXx series.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had appeared on the show and charmed the host and the audience alike with her charm and wit.

It would be interesting to see how Deepika is received at the show. 2017 is clearly going to be the year when both Priyanka and Deepika take west by storm. While Priyanka is already a darling of international press thanks to her TV series Quantico, Deepika will be making her Hollywood debut in 2017. Priyanka also will be seen playing the antagonist in The Baywatch Movie.