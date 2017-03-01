Remember AIB's famous video Man's Best Friend where Abish Matthew became the resident penis of the channel? Well, the popular comedy channel has now released a female version which is a notch better and funnier than its male counterpart.

A Woman's Besties stars Mallika Dua as the woman and Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh, Ramya Rao and Kavea R Chavali as Vagayanti, Clitika and Geeta-Boobita respectively as her 'besties'. The video explores the relation between a woman and her intimate parts and how a pregnancy scare takes us through their lifelong friendship.

The video is a very witty take on female sexuality and uses puns on female masturbation and periods. It tickles your funny bone and also Man's Best Friend makes a cameo towards the end. A progressive step in its own way, it's nice to see an all female video from the channel.

Overall, Mallika Dua, Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Surka are the actual besties we all need in our lives to keep it stress-free.