'Aishwarya Rai Is My mother': Andhra Pradesh Man's Bizarre Claim

There's always a certain curiosity that surrounds Bollywood's kids.How they look, what they wear, where they party, paparazzi are always on the lookout to catch a glimpse of them.Thanks to them and the Internet, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is no stranger to the world.But now a 29-year old man from Andhra Pradesh has claimed that Aaradhya isn't the only Bachchan kid.Sangeeth Kumar, in his bizarre claim, says he was born to Aishwarya 6 years before she bagged the Miss World crown in 1994. Yes, you read that right."I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017, and my uncle's name in Aditya Rai,” Sangeet told media.Hailing from Vishakhapatnam, Kumar said that he was born in 1988 in London through IVF and was allegedly raised for two years by Aishwarya's parents Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai.With no documents to prove his bizarre claims (because apparently, his relatives destroyed them all), Kumar goes on to say that Aishwarya and Abhishek have separated and now his "mother" lives separately."My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and she is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot." he adds."I’m getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity," he concluded.Watch the video here: