Akhilesh Yadav, Narendra Modi In Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Trailer Is A Must Watch

What happens when Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Raees and Uttar Pradesh polls come together? Well, a viral YouTube video!

Among the five states that go to poll this month, the one state that has been making headlines every now and then is UP. A tiff within the Samajwadi party, alliance with Congress and several other factors have contributed in making UP polls the most discussed topics for the season.

And amid all the tension surrounding the upcoming polls and its final result, a YouTube video is doing the rounds on social media. A brilliant spoof of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees trailer, featuring Akhilesh Yadav as the lead actor, Yadav's wife Dimple as Mahira Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the video has been breaking the internet ever since it was released.

The video which was posted on YouTube by Beyondust Digital Studio on February 2, has garnered over 3 lakh views and counting.

Take a look.