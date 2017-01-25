Actor Akshay Kumar who had recently posted a video on his social media profiles - Facebook and Twitter - in the wake of Bengaluru mass molestation took to Twitter again to thank his fans for their support to his last video. The actor also sent out a message to his critics that he would continue to talk about issues and topics that he think he must speak on and they can either choose to listen or ignore.

In the over 5-and-a-half-minute video that the Jolly LLB 2 star recently posted on Twitter, he spoke about his intention of providing a common platform through which people who want to extend financial support to the kin of the martyred soldiers will be able to do so.

"I think that our country should have a website or a mobile app which directly connects the kin of martyred soldiers and the people who want to extend help to them," said Kumar in the video.

"This website will host a list of the names of the martyrs, along with the bank account numbers of their close ones - mother, father or wife. And if someone wants to help that jawan's family financially, they can directly make a contribution into their accounts. That account number will be deleted once the total deposited money accounts to Rs 15 lakh. By this, family members of the martyred soldiers can directly use that money." he added.

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

The 49-year-old actor urged his fans to think over what he has said in the video and provide their feedback. He also mentioned that if he receives positive feedback and enough support from the people then he would initiate the setup of such a website or mobile app with the approval of the armed forces and the government.

He added that if everyone together makes this initiative possible then that would be the biggest mark of respect that we as citizens can pay to the soldiers on Republic Day.