GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Alec Baldwin's Emmy Win For His Trump Impersonation Leaves Twitterati Ecstatic

'I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,' Baldwin said from the award stage.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 18, 2017, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alec Baldwin's Emmy Win For His Trump Impersonation Leaves Twitterati Ecstatic
"I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said from the award stage. (Photo credits: Jon Snow - The Viral Network / Mark Dice |YouTube)
On Sunday, Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for his biting impersonation of US President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and, taking a fresh jab, reminded the President that he never won himself.

"I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said from the award stage, referring to Trump's frequent complaints that he was never honoured for his reality series Celebrity Apprentice.

Baldwin, who had earlier won an Emmy for his lead role in the comedy series 30 Rock, took his latest prize for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.

Baldwin's Trump impersonations have garnered a lot of views on YouTube, some going up to 20millions.



Trump attacked Saturday Night Live and Baldwin's impersonation shortly before last year's vote, tweeting: "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

trump

As soon as the news of Baldwin winning the Emmy hit the social media, tons of users took to the micro-blogging site and rejoiced. While some sneaked in-jokes.































While some weren't as amused with Baldwin's win.

















(With AFP inputs)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh reminisces 1965 war victory

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES