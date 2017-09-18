Alec Baldwin's Emmy Win For His Trump Impersonation Leaves Twitterati Ecstatic
'I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,' Baldwin said from the award stage.
"I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said from the award stage. (Photo credits: Jon Snow - The Viral Network / Mark Dice |YouTube)
"I suppose I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy," Baldwin said from the award stage, referring to Trump's frequent complaints that he was never honoured for his reality series Celebrity Apprentice.
Baldwin, who had earlier won an Emmy for his lead role in the comedy series 30 Rock, took his latest prize for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.
Baldwin's Trump impersonations have garnered a lot of views on YouTube, some going up to 20millions.
Trump attacked Saturday Night Live and Baldwin's impersonation shortly before last year's vote, tweeting: "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"
Alec Baldwin wins again at the #Emmys -- this time, for his portrayal of Trump on the most recent season of “SNL" https://t.co/KGXP1BVPKC pic.twitter.com/eLLO18asCv
— CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2017
As soon as the news of Baldwin winning the Emmy hit the social media, tons of users took to the micro-blogging site and rejoiced. While some sneaked in-jokes.
Congrats to @AlecBaldwin for his win at the #Emmys tonight for his portrayal of Donald Trump. You helped us keep our sanity. Thank you.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 18, 2017
He did it! Congratulations, @AlecBaldwin. I'm so glad I could help you with that impression. #Emmys
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 18, 2017
Alec Baldwin won an #Emmy for his SNL impressions of me! NOT FAIR! He made me look like an idiot & I do that much better than he can! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/udvs8PrIkE
— Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrFan) September 18, 2017
Congratulations to @AlecBaldwin for doing what @realDonaldTrump never will!
Credit for this gem goes to @heatherrayne. #Emmys #MAGA pic.twitter.com/7OL9KgUFhx
— Samy St Clair 📷 ✍️✈ (@SamyStClair) September 18, 2017
Sweet, Alec Baldwin wins Emmy for playing Trump. I'm sure Trump thinks it was "Rigged" by Obama & the Hollywood elite. Alec is just spot on!
— USMC-SM (@USMC_SSDD) September 18, 2017
Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing a man who couldn't win an Emmy.
I love it. #Emmys
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2017
Hey @realDonaldTrump @AlecBaldwin just got an Emmy for playing you better than you do!! You can't even do yourself the best.
— PaiysleeResists❄ (@Paiyslee) September 18, 2017
It's only fitting that Alec Baldwin receive an Emmy for playing Donald Trump, an award he could never win playing himself. #EmmyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/QpuNdB7wNf
— ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) September 18, 2017
Alec Baldwin won more Emmys for playing Donald Trump than Donald Trump won for playing Donald Trump.
— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 18, 2017
Alec Baldwin wins @TheEmmys for Trump impression. And all this time I thought Trump was just doing a bad Alec Baldwin impression.#Emmys2017 pic.twitter.com/Kxa5JTU6lE
— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) September 18, 2017
While some weren't as amused with Baldwin's win.
I personally loathe Alec Baldwin's Trump impression and all their political skits this season just made me feel nauseated and unamused.— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) September 18, 2017
Alec Baldwin scores Emmy gold for roasting Trump on SNL.— Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) September 18, 2017
If it wasn't for Pres Trump, Baldwin would still be that out of work drunk.
Alec Baldwin winning for the Trump impression (which is not good) over Titus Burgess, or either of the "Veep" guys, is a travesty— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 18, 2017
Hey Alec Baldwin, President @RealDonaldTrump doesn't need your Emmy. He has the presidency. That's gotta sting for you. #Emmys.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 18, 2017
(With AFP inputs)